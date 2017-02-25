Mild Rover wrote: I got beer in the end.



Looking for a new house online having had a couple - can only end well.



Anybody got any idea what sort of % they typically take on part exchange if you buy a new build? Or is it more a flat rate deduction?

Depends on area, builder and house type MR. Typically you have to purchase at your valuation + 25% minimum. However builders have so many freebies and incentives up their collective sleeves that the final differential price uplift can end up a lot less, especially if you're a mortgage free purchaser and you know how to drive the ultimate hard bargain. The best time to buy is just before their year end as there is always a stampede to close sales to improve YE results. Good luck.I have moved house a lot and only bought second hand twice.