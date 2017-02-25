The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round draw takes place on Tuesday, February 28 at 7pm.
This is the round that Championship sides including Rovers enter. You can watch it live on the BBC Sport website.
Leigh and the other three Super League clubs who were in the Qualifiers last season enter at round five whilst last season's top eight from Super League including Challenge Cup holders Hull FC enter at round six in May.
