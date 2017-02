stevie wrote: Just watched the game between Siddall and the Toronto Wolfpack in the Rugby League Cup. What an amazing display Siddall put up to keep the score to 6-14. For a team of amateurs who work all week against a team of pro's to put up such a show was phenomenal and a brilliant advert for rugby league.Well done for such good entertainment and no shame in losing especially with the effort you put in.

I was thinking about going as well, but having been there a few times lately it was the parking that put me off in the end, sounded like a good performance by Siddal.