Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:52 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5003
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Ste100Centurions wrote:
A little bit early for a "What a Team" thread for me .....

Now, if it had been entitled "What a team Spirit" then I would have agreed.

Don't get me wrong, I think we have a good team with some excellent players, lots of experience & obviously a good bond, I just feel that a couple of quality signings will take us to top 8 & avoid the dreaded Q8's.

The most positive thing for me is that the spine of the team are starting to really click, 1, 6, 7, 9 + H.H & Corey are doing a magnificent job.
I always knew *& said so often* that Ben Reynolds would be a future star for Leigh & Drinky too, they really look to have an understanding now.

Elloi & M.H are having fun in the ruck at PTB & Elloi could be an inspired signing.

Mitch Brown is showing why he was a Cronulla F.B & if he stays fit then.I don't see Greg Mc getting back in.

Injuries are the biggest worry ATM for me, just wish we had a bit more depth & I hope we can strengthen later in the season before the 8's are upon us. If we don't sustain any further major injuries & get everyone back & fit for the 8's then I don't fear the drop at all.

Oh & did I mention that Atalea Vea is the best 2nd row in RL & should be Knighted for his services to Leigh Centurions ? .....

No ? :wink:

*got to say he had a very good game v Saints*

Got to go, my 'Humble Pie' is getting cold.


Mitch Brown is without doubt the FB we need at this level, if I had to pick a flaw it would be to know when to put his foot on the ball rather than his hands - a fine line but botched it a couple of times, but generally gives a lot of confidence at FB - like you say unlikely McNally will get back, and also becoming difficult to see where Hampshire fits into the 17, but not a bad squad player to have - good utility across the back line
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: What a team

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:01 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 113
Viva Tim Street wrote:
Higham, Harrison Hansen, Hock to name a few are ultimate professionals, playing the best rugby of their careers and appear to be enjoying themselves. Very impressed with Mitch Brown, Pelisier, Green and Crooks....Derek and the team have made some great signings and we will shock a few teams this year.

How can you leave out Jamie Acton out of your appraisal-apart from the stupid sin bin, he has been a revelation this season. Which brings me to another point-hasn't it been great this season, not to have several brawls each match against the Championship Yorkshire teams? If you are one of those missing the biff just look on Youtube titled 'Swinton v. Bradford fight' There are 3 different brawls going on at the same time!!!!
c}