Ste100Centurions wrote:

A little bit early for a "What a Team" thread for me .....Now, if it had been entitled "What a team" then I would have agreed.Don't get me wrong, I think we have a good team with some excellent players, lots of experience & obviously a good bond, I just feel that a couple of quality signings will take us to top 8 & avoid the dreaded Q8's.The most positive thing for me is that the spine of the team are starting to really click, 1, 6, 7, 9 + H.H & Corey are doing a magnificent job.I always knew *& said so often* that Ben Reynolds would be a future star for Leigh & Drinky too, they really look to have an understanding now.Elloi & M.H are having fun in the ruck at PTB & Elloi could be an inspired signing.Mitch Brown is showing why he was a Cronulla F.B & if he stays fit then.I don't see Greg Mc getting back in.Injuries are the biggest worry ATM for me, just wish we had a bit more depth & I hope we can strengthen later in the season before the 8's are upon us. If we don't sustain any further major injuries & get everyone back & fit for the 8's then I don't fear the drop at all.Oh & did I mention that Atalea Vea is the best 2nd row in RL & should be Knighted for his services to Leigh Centurions ? .....No ?*got to say he had a very good game v Saints*Got to go, myis getting cold.