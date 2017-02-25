WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a team

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:48 pm
Viva Tim Street

Joined: Sat Jun 11, 2016 8:01 pm
Posts: 33
Higham, Harrison Hansen, Hock to name a few are ultimate professionals, playing the best rugby of their careers and appear to be enjoying themselves. Very impressed with Mitch Brown, Pelisier, Green and Crooks....Derek and the team have made some great signings and we will shock a few teams this year.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:26 pm
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2894
Higham and Hock combo..Cant beat it.They are on the same page all the time.
Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:34 pm
charlie caroli



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11145
Location: blackpool tower circus
Old boys re-union next week Higham, Hock, Hansen,and Tickle,meet the current Wigan pack, should be good.Forgot about Hopkins.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:30 pm
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2894
I think what has been relevant in all three starts so far is Leigh are out of the blocks early,striking before the second wind kicks in.Intensity is one thing,game management is another.Well done Jukesy..
Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:43 pm
charlie caroli



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11145
Location: blackpool tower circus
atomic wrote:
I think what has been relevant in all three starts so far is Leigh are out of the blocks early,striking before the second wind kicks in.Intensity is one thing,game management is another.Well done Jukesy..

Atomic,have you forgotten we were 30 nil down at Cas before we scored?Hardly out of the blocks early there.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:51 pm
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2894
charlie caroli wrote:
Atomic,have you forgotten we were 30 nil down at Cas before we scored?Hardly out of the blocks early there.


Should have scored 30 in the first 20 mins Charlie.The same v Leeds..The same against Saints.As Kerion Cunningham says,it's a learning curve for Saints.
Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:50 pm
PlayTheBall



Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 165
Viva Tim Street wrote:
Higham, Harrison Hansen, Hock to name a few are ultimate professionals, playing the best rugby of their careers and appear to be enjoying themselves. Very impressed with Mitch Brown, Pelisier, Green and Crooks....Derek and the team have made some great signings and we will shock a few teams this year.


Right on the money Viva and the fact that it has understandably taken us three games to acclimatise to the increased pace of Super League. It is a massive step up but the signs are that we are starting to cope with it. We just need a bit better luck on the injury front.

The team spirit and affinity of the players with the fans is absolutely brilliant. Many thanks to Willie, Mitch and Éloi for autographing the printed photos with my granddaughter that we took after the previous game against Leeds. She was absolutely made up - one happy youngster - the whole night will live long in all our memories.

DB was trying to get the last few Leigh players off the field, perhaps for a corporate event - I do hope Éloi didn't get into any hassle for spending so much time with the kids in the North and West Stands. He has very quickly established himself as a favourite with the fans.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:17 am
Harold Rigby Jnr



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1433
Location: In't Tap Room
atomic wrote:
Should have scored 30 in the first 20 mins Charlie.The same v Leeds..The same against Saints.As Kerion Cunningham says,it's a learning curve for Saints.

Spot on, it Dawson had attempted to dive in the far corner and then Drinkwater had not spilled his grubber at the line with Harrison Hansen free at his side we could have been 12.0 up. Glenn Stewart was also held just short in the opening exchanges.

Now do not get me wrong, the best team clearly won without a shadow of a doubt but those early 'scores' could have placed a different perplextion on the eventual scoreline.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:41 am
PlayTheBall



Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 165
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Spot on, it Dawson had attempted to dive in the far corner and then Drinkwater had not spilled his grubber at the line with Harrison Hansen free at his side we could have been 12.0 up. Glenn Stewart was also held just short in the opening exchanges.

Now do not get me wrong, the best team clearly won without a shadow of a doubt but those early 'scores' could have placed a different perplextion on the eventual scoreline.


Harold - I'm honestly not having a go but I reckon we would have definitely won by a bigger margin had Glenn Stewart played against Saints on Friday.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:33 am
Ste100Centurions


Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1350
A little bit early for a "What a Team" thread for me .....

Now, if it had been entitled "What a team Spirit" then I would have agreed.

Don't get me wrong, I think we have a good team with some excellent players, lots of experience & obviously a good bond, I just feel that a couple of quality signings will take us to top 8 & avoid the dreaded Q8's.

The most positive thing for me is that the spine of the team are starting to really click, 1, 6, 7, 9 + H.H & Corey are doing a magnificent job.
I always knew *& said so often* that Ben Reynolds would be a future star for Leigh & Drinky too, they really look to have an understanding now.

Elloi & M.H are having fun in the ruck at PTB & Elloi could be an inspired signing.

Mitch Brown is showing why he was a Cronulla F.B & if he stays fit then.I don't see Greg Mc getting back in.

Injuries are the biggest worry ATM for me, just wish we had a bit more depth & I hope we can strengthen later in the season before the 8's are upon us. If we don't sustain any further major injuries & get everyone back & fit for the 8's then I don't fear the drop at all.

Oh & did I mention that Atalea Vea is the best 2nd row in RL & should be Knighted for his services to Leigh Centurions ? .....

No ? :wink:

*got to say he had a very good game v Saints*

Got to go, my 'Humble Pie' is getting cold.

c}