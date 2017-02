Viva Tim Street wrote: Higham, Harrison Hansen, Hock to name a few are ultimate professionals, playing the best rugby of their careers and appear to be enjoying themselves. Very impressed with Mitch Brown, Pelisier, Green and Crooks....Derek and the team have made some great signings and we will shock a few teams this year.

Right on the money Viva and the fact that it has understandably taken us three games to acclimatise to the increased pace of Super League. It is a massive step up but the signs are that we are starting to cope with it. We just need a bit better luck on the injury front.The team spirit and affinity of the players with the fans is absolutely brilliant. Many thanks to Willie, Mitch and √Čloi for autographing the printed photos with my granddaughter that we took after the previous game against Leeds. She was absolutely made up - one happy youngster - the whole night will live long in all our memories.DB was trying to get the last few Leigh players off the field, perhaps for a corporate event - I do hope √Čloi didn't get into any hassle for spending so much time with the kids in the North and West Stands. He has very quickly established himself as a favourite with the fans.