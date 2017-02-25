Smack him Jimmy wrote:

Toronto look to have a simple style of play - send three tacklers in every time and slow the ball play down; lay on as much as possible, put cheap shots in and try and get away with as many high-shots as possible.

Stand up Siddal players - you were total classSiddal defence was phenomenal; they really deserved to stay in the cup after that performance, genuinely sorry they didnt win that one.Cant blame Siddal for being upset with some of those referee decisions his first half was appalling. Maybe Toronto are the RFL's new favourites