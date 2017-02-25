Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Bit of a rubbish analysis of the game to be honest. Conditions were a massive leveler and it justified Siddal's decision to not play the game at Halifax's ground. Melbourne Storm would have struggled on that pitch. For me Siddal's defence was outstanding but Toronto knew they were full time, fitter and all they needed to do was slow the ruck (why would anybody want a fast ruck against them anyway?) and their fitness would come up trumps in a boggy game.
Great advert for amateur RL. But Toronto's yards made after contact made the difference as well as fitness levels. But credit to Siddal! As an amateur player I dread playing them but always want to see the underdog do well.
Honest or not - I dont give a shoite whether you think my analysis is rubbish or not.
You agree Siddal's defence was outstanding.
You agree that Toronto slowed the ruck down.
The pitch was the same for both sides; a faster ruck would have worked against the heavier side.
So by all means give your view of the game - but saying mine is rubbish is just a cheap personal attack.
