Re: Danny Williams

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:39 pm
daveyz999 User avatar
Fui Fui has been sent off! haha

Re: Danny Williams

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:36 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
What a game! And a huge congratulations to Siddal. Really did themselves, the NCL and Amateur rugby league very very proud!
Re: Danny Williams

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:41 pm
herr rigsby Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Only watched 1st half but Siddal's defence was outstanding

Re: Danny Williams

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:18 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
:lol: :lol: Perhaps Siddal should have replaced us in CH

Re: Danny Williams

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:38 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Stand up Siddal players - you were total class :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Siddal defence was phenomenal; they really deserved to stay in the cup after that performance, genuinely sorry they didnt win that one. Toronto look to have a simple style of play - send three tacklers in every time and slow the ball play down; lay on as much as possible, put cheap shots in and try and get away with as many high-shots as possible.
Cant blame Siddal for being upset with some of those referee decisions his first half was appalling. Maybe Toronto are the RFL's new favourites :WHISTLE:

Re: Danny Williams

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Stand up Siddal players - you were total class :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Siddal defence was phenomenal; they really deserved to stay in the cup after that performance, genuinely sorry they didnt win that one. Toronto look to have a simple style of play - send three tacklers in every time and slow the ball play down; lay on as much as possible, put cheap shots in and try and get away with as many high-shots as possible.
Cant blame Siddal for being upset with some of those referee decisions his first half was appalling. Maybe Toronto are the RFL's new favourites :WHISTLE:


Bit of a rubbish analysis of the game to be honest. Conditions were a massive leveler and it justified Siddal's decision to not play the game at Halifax's ground. Melbourne Storm would have struggled on that pitch. For me Siddal's defence was outstanding but Toronto knew they were full time, fitter and all they needed to do was slow the ruck (why would anybody want a fast ruck against them anyway?) and their fitness would come up trumps in a boggy game.

Great advert for amateur RL. But Toronto's yards made after contact made the difference as well as fitness levels. But credit to Siddal! As an amateur player I dread playing them but always want to see the underdog do well.
