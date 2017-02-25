Stand up Siddal players - you were total class
Siddal defence was phenomenal; they really deserved to stay in the cup after that performance, genuinely sorry they didnt win that one. Toronto look to have a simple style of play - send three tacklers in every time and slow the ball play down; lay on as much as possible, put cheap shots in and try and get away with as many high-shots as possible.
Cant blame Siddal for being upset with some of those referee decisions his first half was appalling. Maybe Toronto are the RFL's new favourites