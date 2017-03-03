|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 633
|
Good to see yer posting again FB
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:00 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11636
Location: Can you see me?
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Good to see yer posting again FB
Hi Mark - it's been a while.
|
Fat people are harder to kidnap.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 238
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
You are right Tad. The lack of onfield leadership was not addressed when Sinfield retired. To lose JP at the same time made the need to recruit all the more important. We do not have a skilled enough organizer at the club with the ability to read a game like Gale. Our play is all too predictable without an decent organizer and the reserves are championship standard at best.
To be without 8 first choice players is a real handicap. Had we been able to play Ward, JJB, Ablett, Garbutt, Galloway, Ferres, Burrow and Briscoe we would not have let in that score and would at least have competed. However I am not saying we would have won due to the serious lack of a game manager.
As it was Cas made 50% more carries than us resulting in complete dominance in meters, tackle busts and clean breaks. We made almost 50 missed tackles which is down to the players and in a game where the youngsters had a right to expect senior players like McGuire and Watkins to step up to the plate their displays were just awful. Keinhorst, Parcell and Singleton tackled their hearts out but the quality around them was below standard.
With the senior players back and a new half back recruit we could compete. Until we sign an organier I would be tempted to play Burrow and Lilley at half back as on last nights showing McGuire is either not match fit or sadly is now past it and Sutcliffe is a back rower playing out of position.
Just as a matter of interest Juan, as a huge detractor of Zak Hardaker's abilities & a huge admirer of BMD's coaching qualities, what do you make of Hardaker's magnificent passing contributions in his (only) 3 games for Cas.
To my mind, does this not disprove both your assertions ie. (a) Hardaker CAN act as a very effective link man in attack and (b) if he does have this ability, presumably BMD did not encourage him to exercise this skill in all the years under BMD's tutelage. It did not take long for a decent coach to recognise this ability.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:06 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2896
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
From what I have seen of Leeds and it's players I have to agree with most of you on here. Change of coach and change of guard is needed.
Look. There are many comparisons to your current situation and our previous situation. We both had something special, a dynasty, something that is genuinely once in a lifetime. You with Sinfield, McGuire, Burrow and Peacock all firing at the same time. 2007-2015 era. But it all comes to an end. Either way you were going to be poorer after it. I just didn't expect it to be this bad.
I think McGuire needs to be your 6 this season with Lilley as your 7 from this moment on (from what I have seen playing for you and us he is one of the best young halves in England atm and game management is spot on). Yes you do have injuries at the moment but I trust your pack will get better when they return. Handley has been class for you in the past out wide. Give him a run of games?
It does seem to be a coaching problem though. On paper your team is good enough for top 4.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:55 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2005
Location: West Hull
|
the last try when Shenton walked through Watkins wasn't coaching it was just lazy don't give a crap defence by some big time Charlie's who know they will be in the team next week you haven't recruited anyone other than a second rate hooker after a terrible season what did you really expect your players don't look like they are up for a fight, they expect to walk through games, but the trouble is now everyone know you are there for the taking and are rubbing there hands waiting to face you, you need an organising half a decent full back and hooker and at least 2 big booty props to lay a platform why you did not go out and recruit only GH knows I can not believe mac was happy with his squad
|
FC TILL I DIE
COME ON U HULL
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:45 am
|
Joined: Fri Nov 17, 2006 9:28 pm
Posts: 716
|
Men against boys is the best words I can use to describe the performance. Why on earth was Lilley not on at the start. Secondly what was he doing playing at Northern as the side has no real cutting edge all season. If I was neutral it was so good to see Zak back to his best, why did we let him go !!!!!!. He is the best full back in the business. It was good to see the Leeds supporters clapping him after he scored against us. I do think I was watching a different game to our coach, his interview after the game is on a par with listening to Donald Trump and the truth.
But I did hear something funny on the Princess Street stand, a certain ex Leeds player who was on the pitch yesterday is alleged to have been done for fly tipping, dumping a old fridge .
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5488
|
William Eve wrote:
Blimey! After the shambles of last season and the drift away of regulars who couldn't handle what the Leeds team had become, we finally have a returnee! Welcome back Fat Boy
Take yer time G1, El Diablo, Nantwichexile, Gilder, Soprano, etc
Have Leeds qualified for the Whipping Boy SL Rabble tag yet?
Ha! Glad you missed me. We moved to Cyprus in December 2015 and 2016 gradually (hopefully momentarily) killed my interest in SL as I found I wasn't even bothered in checking out YouTube or websites post matches ..standards were poop and Leeds rapid decline especially, without Sinfield & Peacock was shocking. Hearing about the WCC wins for SL teams revitalised my interest again, but having just watched the Cas v Leeds debacle I won't be in a rush back to YouTube or websites to watch Leeds. It's all been said elsewhere of course (Chapylad made some good comments) but WTF? Recruitment has been abysmal ..and it's hard to reconcile this with how GOOD recruitment was from 2004 to 2014. To think some actually used to question the wisdom of signing Buderus
Leeds: the epitome of Whipping Boy SL Rabble in 2016 and 2017. Relegation this time does beckon unless McDermott goes..along with his appointed captain (many of us said it would be a bad move), his overflogged warhorses ne(ig)h carthorses and Beep-long-found-out-beep-blip. ..The gods smiled briefly on the club in conjuring up Sereyago (sp?) but I think even their patience has now ran out.
Maybe our loss of Freedom of Movement will compel us back to brexshit England & Wales (UK definitely fekked of course) just in time for championship footie. Lovely stuff
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, duke street 10, Highbury Rhino, lionarmour87, loiner81, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, nantwichexile, pattiecake, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, Sir Kevin Sinfield and 326 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}