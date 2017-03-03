From what I have seen of Leeds and it's players I have to agree with most of you on here. Change of coach and change of guard is needed.
Look. There are many comparisons to your current situation and our previous situation. We both had something special, a dynasty, something that is genuinely once in a lifetime. You with Sinfield, McGuire, Burrow and Peacock all firing at the same time. 2007-2015 era. But it all comes to an end. Either way you were going to be poorer after it. I just didn't expect it to be this bad.
I think McGuire needs to be your 6 this season with Lilley as your 7 from this moment on (from what I have seen playing for you and us he is one of the best young halves in England atm and game management is spot on). Yes you do have injuries at the moment but I trust your pack will get better when they return. Handley has been class for you in the past out wide. Give him a run of games?
It does seem to be a coaching problem though. On paper your team is good enough for top 4.