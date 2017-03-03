WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:03 pm
Good to see yer posting again FB :WAVE:
Hi Mark - it's been a while.
Juan Cornetto wrote:
You are right Tad. The lack of onfield leadership was not addressed when Sinfield retired. To lose JP at the same time made the need to recruit all the more important. We do not have a skilled enough organizer at the club with the ability to read a game like Gale. Our play is all too predictable without an decent organizer and the reserves are championship standard at best.

To be without 8 first choice players is a real handicap. Had we been able to play Ward, JJB, Ablett, Garbutt, Galloway, Ferres, Burrow and Briscoe we would not have let in that score and would at least have competed. However I am not saying we would have won due to the serious lack of a game manager.

As it was Cas made 50% more carries than us resulting in complete dominance in meters, tackle busts and clean breaks. We made almost 50 missed tackles which is down to the players and in a game where the youngsters had a right to expect senior players like McGuire and Watkins to step up to the plate their displays were just awful. Keinhorst, Parcell and Singleton tackled their hearts out but the quality around them was below standard.

With the senior players back and a new half back recruit we could compete. Until we sign an organier I would be tempted to play Burrow and Lilley at half back as on last nights showing McGuire is either not match fit or sadly is now past it and Sutcliffe is a back rower playing out of position.


Just as a matter of interest Juan, as a huge detractor of Zak Hardaker's abilities & a huge admirer of BMD's coaching qualities, what do you make of Hardaker's magnificent passing contributions in his (only) 3 games for Cas.

To my mind, does this not disprove both your assertions ie. (a) Hardaker CAN act as a very effective link man in attack and (b) if he does have this ability, presumably BMD did not encourage him to exercise this skill in all the years under BMD's tutelage. It did not take long for a decent coach to recognise this ability.

From what I have seen of Leeds and it's players I have to agree with most of you on here. Change of coach and change of guard is needed.

Look. There are many comparisons to your current situation and our previous situation. We both had something special, a dynasty, something that is genuinely once in a lifetime. You with Sinfield, McGuire, Burrow and Peacock all firing at the same time. 2007-2015 era. But it all comes to an end. Either way you were going to be poorer after it. I just didn't expect it to be this bad.

I think McGuire needs to be your 6 this season with Lilley as your 7 from this moment on (from what I have seen playing for you and us he is one of the best young halves in England atm and game management is spot on). Yes you do have injuries at the moment but I trust your pack will get better when they return. Handley has been class for you in the past out wide. Give him a run of games?

It does seem to be a coaching problem though. On paper your team is good enough for top 4.
the last try when Shenton walked through Watkins wasn't coaching it was just lazy don't give a crap defence by some big time Charlie's who know they will be in the team next week you haven't recruited anyone other than a second rate hooker after a terrible season what did you really expect your players don't look like they are up for a fight, they expect to walk through games, but the trouble is now everyone know you are there for the taking and are rubbing there hands waiting to face you, you need an organising half a decent full back and hooker and at least 2 big booty props to lay a platform why you did not go out and recruit only GH knows I can not believe mac was happy with his squad
