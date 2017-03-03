Last night was the most gutless performance I have witnessed in the last few years by any club. The team looked like they were ready to get back on the bus during the warm up.

The negatives are wide reaching, but for me the positives within the disaster are:

1. Jordan Lilley came on and immediately showed much bigger, stronger and more experienced players what it should mean to be on a field for this club. He was busy and barking out instructions, trying to spark something.

2. Joel Moon is different class to the rest of the team at the moment. He was guilty of trying too hard in my opinion and was making effort to do the job of 6 guys.

3. Some of the young forwards were pretty game, taking the ball in hard and sticking tackles for most of the time they were on the field.

4. Parcell got injured in the first half and still never let us down with his contribution

5. It is still only one game worth 2 points. Last couple of weeks people on here have been talking about the improved defence on last year (which I don't entirely agree with) and it is possible that it was an off day. We've had hammerings before and bounced back.