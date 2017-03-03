WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:40 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14845
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
WF Rhino wrote:
I'd happily take mid-table mediocrity right now.

Congratulations on the win, Powell and the team are building something special.


TBH I think Cas had some better players in the early 90s, especially the Kiwis, but this team is better coached. Leeds have enough good players to be comfortably in the top 8, but seem to be mentally destroyed.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:47 am
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1632
Location: Happy Valley
Whilst we played a severely weakened team (and in the process confirmed how thin our squad is) the loss is not the thing that depresses me. It's the nature of the way in which we lost. To borrow a phrase, we looked like beaten Super league whipping boys from very early in the game. I am not anti McD or Danny McGuire by any stretch of the imagination and I do not write off or ignore the contribution both have made to our glorious past. But I don't see either being able to lead us out of this period of decline on the field. My concern is that if GH doesn't stump up with a plan and the money to turn things around, we will enter a tail spin of year on year decline, smaller revenues and continued decline. If that sounds far fetched, we need look no further than the Bulls to see how low the mighty can fall. We haven't brought in enough quality and we have not developed that which we had. Any organisation in any competitive walk of life that doesn't address those kinds of failings will crash and burn, it's just a matter of when.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:12 pm
WF Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 193
tigertot wrote:
TBH I think Cas had some better players in the early 90s, especially the Kiwis, but this team is better coached. Leeds have enough good players to be comfortably in the top 8, but seem to be mentally destroyed.


I agree 100%, what's most noticeable is the level of improvement the Cas coaching team get out of players. McMeeken was an agressive, athletic lump but now he's the complete back rower and should be in the England World Cup squad. Hardaker has rediscovered his running game and can now make a decision close to the opponent's line. Greg Eden can actually bloody catch!

Contrast that to the Leeds squad who have forgotten how to run lines and number up in defence since 2015 and it's no surprise that our fortunes have reversed.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:22 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5252
Fat Boy wrote:
...
Back in the early 2000's we had a massive shake-up, removed a lot of the old rot and revivalist the entire team and look what happened? We need to do the same now - remove whats left of the old guard and start again... whats the worse that can happen; get our @rses handed to us by Cas?


We could do that then because there was no promotion/relegation.
Unfortunately, the club cannot go through wholesale upheaval since that could lead to the unthinkable - the Rhinos being relegated.
However, it seems to me that we're damned if we do & damned if we don't.
Maybe, we all need to calm down a little & see how we go against the Dragons. But I fear their pack could monster ours without a massive change in attitude.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:26 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1166
Fitter, faster and stronger by 2 country miles, meaning they absolutely dominated collisions, PTBs and therefore the game - Leeds looked like lambs to the slaughter from kick off. Throw in more skilful players, better defensive structure, better attacking structure and a better attitude, and that explains the result.
Parcell is the only one with any zip or danger, if I were him, I'd be seriously considering doing a Chicko - this team look dreadful, are dreadfully conditioned and dreadfully coached. Too many players who are either past it, or never have/never will be the required standard of a team challenging for honours, supported by no or awful structure.
Time for a big change!

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:35 pm
Fat Boy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11631
Location: Can you see me?
William Eve wrote:
Blimey! After the shambles of last season and the drift away of regulars who couldn't handle what the Leeds team had become, we finally have a returnee! Welcome back Fat Boy :mrgreen:

Take yer time G1, El Diablo, Nantwichexile, Gilder, Soprano, etc 8)

Have Leeds qualified for the Whipping Boy SL Rabble tag yet?


Just thought I'd pop by to see if there still any morons who could possibly defend our coach or his strange and confusing tactics.
Fat people are harder to kidnap.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:40 pm
Fat Boy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:03 pm
Posts: 11631
Location: Can you see me?
Old Feller wrote:
We could do that then because there was no promotion/relegation.
Unfortunately, the club cannot go through wholesale upheaval since that could lead to the unthinkable - the Rhinos being relegated.
However, it seems to me that we're damned if we do & damned if we don't.
Maybe, we all need to calm down a little & see how we go against the Dragons. But I fear their pack could monster ours without a massive change in attitude.


What could possible be worse than last night? If we continue with that sort of performance we'll be in the Championship next year without doubt. we came might close last year and we've changed very little. Staying as is could also very easily lead to the unthinkable too.
Fat people are harder to kidnap.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:06 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14700
Fat Boy wrote:
Just thought I'd pop by to see if there still any morons who could possibly defend our coach or his strange and confusing tactics.


You don't need to look far mate, still happens.

To be fair though, we really need some unity now as fans. I don't believe the people are really that stupid, except for one, and everyone if been fair realise he needs replacing. No need for us all having a go at one another, we all want the same thing.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:27 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1738
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
REWARD OFFERED - 1 team gone missing, last seen doing WINNING the treble in 2015. If you have seen them please contact the club without delay!
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:07 pm
LocalSuperhero
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2008 8:11 am
Posts: 297
Location: Searching the depths
Last night was the most gutless performance I have witnessed in the last few years by any club. The team looked like they were ready to get back on the bus during the warm up.
The negatives are wide reaching, but for me the positives within the disaster are:
1. Jordan Lilley came on and immediately showed much bigger, stronger and more experienced players what it should mean to be on a field for this club. He was busy and barking out instructions, trying to spark something.
2. Joel Moon is different class to the rest of the team at the moment. He was guilty of trying too hard in my opinion and was making effort to do the job of 6 guys.
3. Some of the young forwards were pretty game, taking the ball in hard and sticking tackles for most of the time they were on the field.
4. Parcell got injured in the first half and still never let us down with his contribution
5. It is still only one game worth 2 points. Last couple of weeks people on here have been talking about the improved defence on last year (which I don't entirely agree with) and it is possible that it was an off day. We've had hammerings before and bounced back.
Previous

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, caslad75, Coxy, FarsleySteve, FoxyRhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, les-goose, Mark Laurie, Mild mannered Janitor, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, rotherhamrhino, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, SydneyRhino, ThePrinter, tomlufc, Walter Neff, Wardy67, Wigg'n, willo109 and 658 guests

c}