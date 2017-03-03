Whilst we played a severely weakened team (and in the process confirmed how thin our squad is) the loss is not the thing that depresses me. It's the nature of the way in which we lost. To borrow a phrase, we looked like beaten Super league whipping boys from very early in the game. I am not anti McD or Danny McGuire by any stretch of the imagination and I do not write off or ignore the contribution both have made to our glorious past. But I don't see either being able to lead us out of this period of decline on the field. My concern is that if GH doesn't stump up with a plan and the money to turn things around, we will enter a tail spin of year on year decline, smaller revenues and continued decline. If that sounds far fetched, we need look no further than the Bulls to see how low the mighty can fall. We haven't brought in enough quality and we have not developed that which we had. Any organisation in any competitive walk of life that doesn't address those kinds of failings will crash and burn, it's just a matter of when.