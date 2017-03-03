WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:06 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3042
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Would you give him till next week?


I would but a big loss next week or as poor a performance as last night's and he'd be out.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:19 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
tigertot wrote:
McGuire is irrelevant as a player now, so I do not understand the comparison. Gale is head & shoulders the best GB SH now, so he would be massively missed, but I have enough belief that Powell would have worked out a system to avoid the bottom 4. Dependent on other hypothetical injuries, but McShane, Chase, Roberts, Millington, Dorn, Milner could all step up. You just sound like a bitter Rhino.

If you don't understand try reading a little more of the thread. If I'm honest pal I have never had any interest in anything you post. If you read the actual thread when it comes to Cas I'm far from bitter.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:20 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14948
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Nope, but give it a week and i'm sure you or Gotcha will be claiming you predicted it. :lol:

A bad loss next week and I can see Mac leaving by "mutual consent".


Maybe "you" just don't get it right all the time :D You actually thought Leeds would be competitive even sneak a win - just shows how wrong "you" can be :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:27 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14843
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
sgtwilko wrote:
If I'm honest pal I have never had any interest in anything you post.


That hurts.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:32 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6889
Location: Central Coast
tigertot wrote:
That hurts.


I'm sure you will get over it! Think less about me and more about all those trophies you are gonna win as you sweep all aside.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:34 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3042
Sal Paradise wrote:
Maybe "you" just don't get it right all the time :D You actually thought Leeds would be competitive even sneak a win - just shows how wrong "you" can be :D


Meanwhile, in the real world...

loiner81 wrote:
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?


loiner81 wrote:
Thursday depends on who's injured. If the afore mentioned players are all missing then it's going to be a very tough night. If they all, or at least some of them, make it then I think we can win.


None of them made it.

loiner81 wrote:
Stranger things have happened but I think Cas will be too fired up tonight and should be too strong.
Hope we get some bodies back and soon.


Predictions thread
loiner81 wrote:
CAS 16
HFC 16
STH 18
WIG 20
CAT 22
WAR 8


OK?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:53 am
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22178
I thought we would be competitive, I thought we might sneak a win. The most frustrating thing is the low level of super league means we don't have to be great to be in with a shot.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:56 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14843
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
sgtwilko wrote:
I'm sure you will get over it! Think less about me and more about all those trophies you are gonna win as you sweep all aside.


Anything above mid-table mediocrity still excites me.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:14 am
WF Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 192
tigertot wrote:
Anything above mid-table mediocrity still excites me.


I'd happily take mid-table mediocrity right now.

Congratulations on the win, Powell and the team are building something special.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:20 am
FarsleySteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 04, 2011 12:34 pm
Posts: 482
The body language behind the sticks from the 1st try onwards spoke volumes. There was just nobody talking, nobody reading the riot act, nobody trying to grab hold of the players. They just looked very accepting of what was happening. That to me was the worst thing about that shambles. I can take watching a hammering, if I at least feel like the players had a dig. That wasn't the case last night.
c}