|
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Would you give him till next week?
I would but a big loss next week or as poor a performance as last night's and he'd be out.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:19 am
|
|
tigertot wrote:
McGuire is irrelevant as a player now, so I do not understand the comparison. Gale is head & shoulders the best GB SH now, so he would be massively missed, but I have enough belief that Powell would have worked out a system to avoid the bottom 4. Dependent on other hypothetical injuries, but McShane, Chase, Roberts, Millington, Dorn, Milner could all step up. You just sound like a bitter Rhino.
If you don't understand try reading a little more of the thread. If I'm honest pal I have never had any interest in anything you post. If you read the actual thread when it comes to Cas I'm far from bitter.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:20 am
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nope, but give it a week and i'm sure you or Gotcha will be claiming you predicted it.
A bad loss next week and I can see Mac leaving by "mutual consent".
Maybe "you" just don't get it right all the time
You actually thought Leeds would be competitive even sneak a win - just shows how wrong "you" can be
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:27 am
|
|
sgtwilko wrote:
If I'm honest pal I have never had any interest in anything you post.
That hurts.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:32 am
|
|
tigertot wrote:
That hurts.
I'm sure you will get over it! Think less about me and more about all those trophies you are gonna win as you sweep all aside.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:34 am
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Maybe "you" just don't get it right all the time
You actually thought Leeds would be competitive even sneak a win - just shows how wrong "you" can be
Meanwhile, in the real world...
loiner81 wrote:
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?
loiner81 wrote:
Thursday depends on who's injured. If the afore mentioned players are all missing then it's going to be a very tough night. If they all, or at least some of them, make it then I think we can win.
None of them made it.
Predictions thread
loiner81 wrote:
Stranger things have happened but I think Cas will be too fired up tonight and should be too strong.
Hope we get some bodies back and soon.
loiner81 wrote:
CAS 16
HFC 16
STH 18
WIG 20
CAT 22
WAR 8
OK?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:53 am
|
|
I thought we would be competitive, I thought we might sneak a win. The most frustrating thing is the low level of super league means we don't have to be great to be in with a shot.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:56 am
|
|
sgtwilko wrote:
I'm sure you will get over it! Think less about me and more about all those trophies you are gonna win as you sweep all aside.
Anything above mid-table mediocrity still excites me.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
c}