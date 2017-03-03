tigertot wrote: McGuire is irrelevant as a player now, so I do not understand the comparison. Gale is head & shoulders the best GB SH now, so he would be massively missed, but I have enough belief that Powell would have worked out a system to avoid the bottom 4. Dependent on other hypothetical injuries, but McShane, Chase, Roberts, Millington, Dorn, Milner could all step up. You just sound like a bitter Rhino.

If you don't understand try reading a little more of the thread. If I'm honest pal I have never had any interest in anything you post. If you read the actual thread when it comes to Cas I'm far from bitter.