William Eve wrote:
Fair enough, but I also disagree with your assertion that Cas would be a bottom 4 team without Gale. They are far better than that, as is Powell as coach.
I'm trying to remember who it was during the off-season who opined that only one or two Cas players would be good enough to get in the current Leeds team. Oops!
I said last year if you added Gale to their injuries I think bottom 4. Not this year. But no trophies if he's not fully firing.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:59 am
sgtwilko wrote:
If Gale had have been out as much as Mcguire you would have been in the bottom 4.
McGuire is irrelevant as a player now, so I do not understand the comparison. Gale is head & shoulders the best GB SH now, so he would be massively missed, but I have enough belief that Powell would have worked out a system to avoid the bottom 4. Dependent on other hypothetical injuries, but McShane, Chase, Roberts, Millington, Dorn, Milner could all step up. You just sound like a bitter Rhino.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:05 am
Fat Boy wrote:
Cas are a good team- just because they're called Cas doesn't automatically put them in the 'whipping boy rabble', as I once heard said (the same does not apply to Wakefield by the way!) but we were shocking. We let Cas play, gave them space and easy ball, fell of tackles and were clueless going forward.
Back in the early 2000's we had a massive shake-up, removed a lot of the old rot and revivalist the entire team and look what happened? We need to do the same now - remove whats left of the old guard and start again... whats the worse that can happen; get our @rses handed to us by Cas?
Blimey! After the shambles of last season and the drift away of regulars who couldn't handle what the Leeds team had become, we finally have a returnee! Welcome back Fat Boy
Take yer time G1, El Diablo, Nantwichexile, Gilder, Soprano, etc
Have Leeds qualified for the Whipping Boy SL Rabble tag yet?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:12 am
Not my words. Oh no. These are the words of our COACH!
(Source Sportinglife.com)
"Leeds head coach Brian McDermott on their heaviest Super League defeat: "There is no simple answer. As crazy as it might sound, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half. We were not miles off, I just think Castleford were white hot."
Wow. The man has done a fine job for the Rhinos over the last few years and that should be recognised, but this is plain delusional.
Of course, the fans will be calling for his head, but that's not how business works - and Leeds Rhinos is a business. The only time Gary H will get rid of him will be when the numbers of fans on the terraces start to dwindle and there's a financial impact on the club. Until then (and as long as we turn up to watch the dross currently served up by the coach and players) BMD stays.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:18 am
Luke Leaner wrote:
Not my words. Oh no. These are the words of our COACH!
(Source Sportinglife.com)
"Leeds head coach Brian McDermott on their heaviest Super League defeat: "There is no simple answer. As crazy as it might sound, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half. We were not miles off, I just think Castleford were white hot."
Wow. The man has done a fine job for the Rhinos over the last few years and that should be recognised, but this is plain delusional.
Of course, the fans will be calling for his head, but that's not how business works - and Leeds Rhinos is a business. The only time Gary H will get rid of him will be when the numbers of fans on the terraces start to dwindle and there's a financial impact on the club. Until then (and as long as we turn up to watch the dross currently served up by the coach and players) BMD stays.
A really low crowd against Catalans - with only a handful of away fan there anyway - might focus Gary's mind, and more importantly pocket.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:25 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
don' think anyone was expecting something as strange as last night
Nope, but give it a week and i'm sure you or Gotcha will be claiming you predicted it.
A bad loss next week and I can see Mac leaving by "mutual consent".
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:28 am
craigizzard wrote:
A really low crowd against Catalans - with only a handful of away fan there anyway - might focus Gary's mind, and more importantly pocket.
There will be a significant degree of insulation on attendances for the time being due to season ticket holders still expectantly turning up hoping to see some decent footy being played. Who may be affected more is those who pick and choose their games who may not be inclined to do so. Away fans may turn up in larger numbers in expectation of a win as a counterbalance.
The danger sign on attendances will be if a couple of thousand season ticket holders decide they can't be @rsed attending. They aren't likely to renew for next season.
