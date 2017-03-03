Not my words. Oh no. These are the words of our COACH!



(Source Sportinglife.com)



"Leeds head coach Brian McDermott on their heaviest Super League defeat: "There is no simple answer. As crazy as it might sound, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half. We were not miles off, I just think Castleford were white hot."



Wow. The man has done a fine job for the Rhinos over the last few years and that should be recognised, but this is plain delusional.



Of course, the fans will be calling for his head, but that's not how business works - and Leeds Rhinos is a business. The only time Gary H will get rid of him will be when the numbers of fans on the terraces start to dwindle and there's a financial impact on the club. Until then (and as long as we turn up to watch the dross currently served up by the coach and players) BMD stays.