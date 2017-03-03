WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:26 am
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 199
Brian Mac is past it and we need a shake up. But I'd say recruitment has been massively below standard for a few years. Which isn't all his fault. Yes give the young kids a go, but I personally don't even believe they have kept the right youngsters. Liam hood, Alex foster, Elliot minichello I thought had way more potential than the likes of josh Walters.
Signings we have seem pointless like Andy Yates, Corey Aston, anothony mullally (who looked an absolute joke last night celebrating his try then rediculous double movement attempt).
I know it's a salary cap spot but I cannot see how we have lost sinfield, peacock, leuleui, Aiton, hardaker, achurch from our squad and only signed garbutt and parcel of any real quality and he full on cap. I'm not saying that we aren't full, I'm saying that should not have been allowed. I know other players' contracts will have been increased etc etc but how can the squad we had in 2015 have had the same wage bill as the pathetic squad we have now. It's the worst squad Leeds have had for years.

I do believe we have to promote from within but there needs to be a balance.

I don't think masses needs to change. A new coach with a bit more of a game plan, widdop and George burgess for example could turn the side around.

I think Mac has been a good coach, I just don't think his off the cufff style works with a team who doesn't have anyone in there to organise and keep a level ship. Therefore he should leave and accept defeat.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:27 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6880
Location: Central Coast
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:28 am
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 614
The problem with excuses (especially when they are promoted by club management) is the players believe them and that affects their attitude and appetite when things aren't going smoothly.

Cas and Wigan in particular were hit by injuries just as much as Leeds last season but they rode it and got stuck in. Leeds OTOH moaned about bad luck with injuries, floods and having to train in unfamiliar gyms alongside tanned mincers. If that isn't an attitude problem right there, I don't know what is.

I said exactly the same re-excuses but was repeatedly shot at for saying as such.
