Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:57 am
tad rhino User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19687
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Hetherington must take his share of the flak too. his recruitment has been awful.
the squad is full of championship standard players.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:45 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7993
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Agreed, and I think its unfair that BM gets all the stick. We just came off just about our worst season ever, and our "recruitment" consists of just about replacing one of our better players, plus two project Championship lads.

The only rationale for recruitment I can think of is that GH, BM etc all bought into the excuses for last year, combined with the hope that McGuire (in particular) would come back to his best and one or more kids would develop enormously. Without some very odd reasoning the lack of at least starting the rebuilding by bringing in a couple of quality players just defies belief..

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:57 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Stranger things have happened but I think Cas will be too fired up tonight and should be too strong.
Hope we get some bodies back and soon.


don' think anyone was expecting something as strange as last night :D
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:21 am
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1608
Location: Meltham
Why he started lilley on the bench i dont know, every week the halves get switched around during the game. For a team so badly lacking structure they need some consistency in that area. Lilley and mcguire should have started 6&7 with Sutcliffe BR, Walters is beyond average

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:37 am
Daftie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:08 pm
Posts: 6
Well, I arrived in York teatime, left the missus and headed over to Castleford without prebooking a ticket and hoped there was a pay at the gate.

I made it to the ground in time, there was a pay at gate. Got my pint, and I was buzzing for the game. Jeezo, that was as miserable a performance as anybody could have ever seen. I was gutted, so left when they racked up 50. After watching that I wish id never gone. It left me traumatised!

Been a crap couple of weeks. My 2 loves Hearts ( season ticket holder), and the Rhinos have both bent over and took it up the farter! Hearts are murder right now, so was hoping seeing the Rhinos in the flesh for the 3rd time would make up for Hearts being pish.

But no, right now they are both murder. Hopefully pop down to Headingley again later in the year, it cant get any worse that that. (Lets hope no anyway!)

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:56 am
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4787
I travelled to Castleford last night expecting a best case scenario loss by a 20 point margin. Should have adjusted my weekly tip accordingly. When I was inside the ground and heard the team line-up (the forwards and bench options in particular) I was expecting a 40 to 50 point hammering.

What I wasn't expecting was a performance which stunk to such a degree. There was little appetite among the players for the game last night for reasons which point directly towards the coach himself. In the absence of any game plan or strategy, the very least he should achieve is to motivate the team sufficiently to show some interest and give it a dig.

The highlight was my nephew pointing at Mullally when he'd just come on and opining how that donkey gets a game in a Leeds shirt. Ten seconds later he's the beneficiary of a rather spawny try 8)

So much for the opinion from one particular individual last week that Leeds had sorted out their defence during an untroubled off season of planning and preparation with just the attack to work on to get back to 2015 standards.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:11 am
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14839
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
With more players out & a weaker squad last year Cas did ok. It's an attitude thing now at Leeds & that is down to the coach.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:18 am
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6880
Location: Central Coast
tigertot wrote:
With more players out & a weaker squad last year Cas did ok. It's an attitude thing now at Leeds & that is down to the coach.

If Gale had have been out as much as Mcguire you would have been in the bottom 4.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:23 am
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4787
tigertot wrote:
With more players out & a weaker squad last year Cas did ok. It's an attitude thing now at Leeds & that is down to the coach.

The problem with excuses (especially when they are promoted by club management) is the players believe them and that affects their attitude and appetite when things aren't going smoothly.

Cas and Wigan in particular were hit by injuries just as much as Leeds last season but they rode it and got stuck in. Leeds OTOH moaned about bad luck with injuries, floods and having to train in unfamiliar gyms alongside tanned mincers. If that isn't an attitude problem right there, I don't know what is.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:24 am
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4787
sgtwilko wrote:
If Gale had have been out as much as Mcguire you would have been in the bottom 4.

McGuire was finished last year.

The team therefore didn't miss him at all.
Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, blakeysrobin, Bullseye, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, Creedy Bull, D4mo78, Daftie, Dogs on Tour, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, GeoffRoebuck, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, Itchy Arsenal, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsDave, leedsnsouths, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Mild Rover, mumbyisgod, Odem, Prince Buster, RHINO-MARK, RhinoLaney, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, shithead, silentfacedpriest, Simeon Stylites, simon_tem, SmokeyTA, The Eagle, The Publican, ThePrinter, tigertot, Wardy67, WF Rhino, whitters, xparksider and 750 guests

c}