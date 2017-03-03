Well, I arrived in York teatime, left the missus and headed over to Castleford without prebooking a ticket and hoped there was a pay at the gate.



I made it to the ground in time, there was a pay at gate. Got my pint, and I was buzzing for the game. Jeezo, that was as miserable a performance as anybody could have ever seen. I was gutted, so left when they racked up 50. After watching that I wish id never gone. It left me traumatised!



Been a crap couple of weeks. My 2 loves Hearts ( season ticket holder), and the Rhinos have both bent over and took it up the farter! Hearts are murder right now, so was hoping seeing the Rhinos in the flesh for the 3rd time would make up for Hearts being pish.



But no, right now they are both murder. Hopefully pop down to Headingley again later in the year, it cant get any worse that that. (Lets hope no anyway!)