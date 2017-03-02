Talking to a cas fan on the way out and he said he's always respected what we've achieved and thought we'd come through the tough times, but after tonight he thinks we're in trouble. We're completely rudderless on and off the field. McDermott can talk about Cas being white hot but it's because they're coached. All we have is drive drive drive. Can't see a way out with this coaching set up but who could we bring in at this point in time. There's times you get a spanking and it's a bad night, times the oppo are just on fire and there's times because you're not in the same class. Ton8ght is the latter. Squad wise were not far away but tactically we're championship.