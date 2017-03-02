WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:27 pm
ThePrinter


Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9488
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Backwoodsman wrote:
At least Phil Clarke had his happiest night ever, at one point he was quite delirious with excitement at our demise.


I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:32 pm
Mark Laurie


Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 655
ThePrinter wrote:
I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.


Not many of them, vast majority are the complete opposite because want Leeds to win, play well, be competitive all the way down the spectrum to be able to make a single break in the game. Think first one was moon going in at the corner, if you could call it a break.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
RHINO-MARK



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 611
ThePrinter wrote:
I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.

Here we go!
Ok i'll bite.
Why would any Leeds fan be genuinely happy with that scoreline? :CRAZY:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:54 pm
D4mo78


Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 320
Talking to a cas fan on the way out and he said he's always respected what we've achieved and thought we'd come through the tough times, but after tonight he thinks we're in trouble. We're completely rudderless on and off the field. McDermott can talk about Cas being white hot but it's because they're coached. All we have is drive drive drive. Can't see a way out with this coaching set up but who could we bring in at this point in time. There's times you get a spanking and it's a bad night, times the oppo are just on fire and there's times because you're not in the same class. Ton8ght is the latter. Squad wise were not far away but tactically we're championship.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:29 am
silentfacedpriest


Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 8:18 pm
Posts: 52
Location: T'other side o' t' Aire
Disappointed to see so many folks on here bagging the backs once again.
When yr forwards are so comprehensively beaten yr done. Wally Lewis, ET, whoever would have lost that match in big numbers too.
This loss was about confidence v nervousness. Bravery v fear.
Ultimately that's a management issue. Mc can turn it around but due to last yr it might take 'too long'.
A new coach might get the (same) response sooner.
But please ... Don't ever blame the backs (exclusively) for a match lost in the middle and in the stands.

Btw chill. In 6-8 weeks Cas will be less good and Leeds will be better.
Maybe not good enough mind.
...and you can stamp that on my forehead

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:35 am
BrisbaneRhino



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
McDermott showed zero sign of 'turning it around' last year until Segeyaro arrived. Based on last year, what evidence is there that he has the capability to turn it around with the existing squad.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:46 am
ThePrinter


Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9488
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
We won our two previous games before Segeyaro and only conceded 6 points in those games so people saying it was only Segeyaro is nonsense. Damn right it helped make things easier but there were signs beforehand.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:55 am
BrisbaneRhino



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Signs way after the season was over in terms of competing. Do you want us to wait until the middle 8s are upon us to turn it around again?
