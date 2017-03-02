|
Backwoodsman wrote:
At least Phil Clarke had his happiest night ever, at one point he was quite delirious with excitement at our demise.
I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:32 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.
Not many of them, vast majority are the complete opposite because want Leeds to win, play well, be competitive all the way down the spectrum to be able to make a single break in the game. Think first one was moon going in at the corner, if you could call it a break.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
I imagine a number of posters on here are also quite happy with the score line.
Here we go!
Ok i'll bite.
Why would any Leeds fan be genuinely happy with that scoreline?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:54 pm
Talking to a cas fan on the way out and he said he's always respected what we've achieved and thought we'd come through the tough times, but after tonight he thinks we're in trouble. We're completely rudderless on and off the field. McDermott can talk about Cas being white hot but it's because they're coached. All we have is drive drive drive. Can't see a way out with this coaching set up but who could we bring in at this point in time. There's times you get a spanking and it's a bad night, times the oppo are just on fire and there's times because you're not in the same class. Ton8ght is the latter. Squad wise were not far away but tactically we're championship.
