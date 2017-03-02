Charlie Sheen wrote:

Lilley, Parcel, and Mullaly aside, the rest will find it hard to look at themselves in the mirror. That's as bad as anything I've seen from any leeds side. McDermott has to go. On a playing front, Delaney and Walters need to go, McGuire should retire at the end of the year. Lilley should be starting in the halves, Singleton hasn't developed physically in years, he's nowhere near big enough to be the pack leader the coaching staff seem to be expecting from him. Ad for Watkins, he's needs a rocket the size of Apollo 13 up his 'arris. I'd be very tempted to play Briscoe or Sutcombe there next week