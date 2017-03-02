WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:49 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 973
chunkyhugo wrote:
So how bad does that make your sack of sh*t excuse for a team who lost to us, you dimwit.


That is what is so upsetting , how did we lose to you ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:50 pm
Wardy67 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:42 am
Posts: 2
cheekydiddles wrote:
We looked smart in our new white kit


Gotta think of the positives

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:52 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 608
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Lilley, Parcel, and Mullaly aside, the rest will find it hard to look at themselves in the mirror. That's as bad as anything I've seen from any leeds side. McDermott has to go. On a playing front, Delaney and Walters need to go, McGuire should retire at the end of the year. Lilley should be starting in the halves, Singleton hasn't developed physically in years, he's nowhere near big enough to be the pack leader the coaching staff seem to be expecting from him. Ad for Watkins, he's needs a rocket the size of Apollo 13 up his 'arris. I'd be very tempted to play Briscoe or Sutcombe there next week

I thought Singo ran his nadgers off mate tbf albeit in a pack easily destroyed.
Also thought Moon had a dig but again we were easily destroyed i agree re-Watkins whether he wants to leave or not i don't know but his heart isn't in that shirt at the moment.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: garbage

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:53 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4808
Location: Hill Valley
GUBRATS wrote:
That is what is so upsetting , how did we lose to you ?


You would have won if that big numpty had passed at the end :D

And we got away with it against Salford last week too.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
