chunkyhugo wrote:
So how bad does that make your sack of sh*t excuse for a team who lost to us, you dimwit.
That is what is so upsetting , how did we lose to you ?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:50 pm
cheekydiddles wrote:
We looked smart in our new white kit
Gotta think of the positives
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:52 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Lilley, Parcel, and Mullaly aside, the rest will find it hard to look at themselves in the mirror. That's as bad as anything I've seen from any leeds side. McDermott has to go. On a playing front, Delaney and Walters need to go, McGuire should retire at the end of the year. Lilley should be starting in the halves, Singleton hasn't developed physically in years, he's nowhere near big enough to be the pack leader the coaching staff seem to be expecting from him. Ad for Watkins, he's needs a rocket the size of Apollo 13 up his 'arris. I'd be very tempted to play Briscoe or Sutcombe there next week
I thought Singo ran his nadgers off mate tbf albeit in a pack easily destroyed.
Also thought Moon had a dig but again we were easily destroyed i agree re-Watkins whether he wants to leave or not i don't know but his heart isn't in that shirt at the moment.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:53 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
That is what is so upsetting , how did we lose to you ?
You would have won if that big numpty had passed at the end
And we got away with it against Salford last week too.
c}