whats Mullaly celebrating at 42-0 for!!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:22 pm
Second half Mr McD has solved that problem now only three in tackle but he has forgotten to tell the players to number up in defence after his adjustments Christ we've scored !!!!!!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:46 pm
Hardaker has been superb again, really looks the complete full back under powell already.
