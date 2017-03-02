|
BD wrote:
Park near Castlefields Pub/Hotel - a big free car park. 10 minute walk, just follow the Cas fans. WF10 4AB
This. plenty of space, free and a short walk. Google castlefields pub for postcode.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:15 pm
cas all the way wrote:
This. plenty of space, free and a short walk. Google castlefields pub for postcode.
Leave yourself 15 to 20 mins to walk down to the ground though
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:18 pm
RhinoLaney wrote:
Just checked on Google Maps.
Castlefield's Pub is across the road from a Car Park.
That Pub any good?
not bad pub, but quite expensive, leave 15 to 20 mins to walk it though, 2 hours if you do 1 step forward 5 back, after the beer
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:20 pm
Docsnedge wrote:
not bad pub, but quite expensive, leave 15 to 20 mins to walk it though, 2 hours if you do 1 step forward 5 back, after the beer
also dont park anywhere near wheldon road, as you wont be home till midnight.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:26 pm
Neither will already heard Ward is out & Jjb would never be fit with a torn ligament in his foot.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:30 pm
Been told Burrow is ill so that's another one for the list.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:35 pm
Golding
Handley
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutcliffe
Mcguire
Cuthbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Keinhorst
Delaney
Walters
Ormondroyd
Lilley
Baldwinson
Mullally
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:37 pm
Handley just preferred to Briscoe or has he got a problem too? Couldn't disagree if he's just preferred.
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:40 pm
When Walters starts you know you're in trouble. And that bench!
