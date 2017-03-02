WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:14 pm
cas all the way
BD wrote:
Park near Castlefields Pub/Hotel - a big free car park. 10 minute walk, just follow the Cas fans. WF10 4AB

This. plenty of space, free and a short walk. Google castlefields pub for postcode.

Any idea yet if JJB or Ward will play

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:14 pm
Toosmooth
tonight?
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:15 pm
cas all the way wrote:
This. plenty of space, free and a short walk. Google castlefields pub for postcode.

Leave yourself 15 to 20 mins to walk down to the ground though

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:18 pm
RhinoLaney wrote:
Just checked on Google Maps.
Castlefield's Pub is across the road from a Car Park.
That Pub any good?
not bad pub, but quite expensive, leave 15 to 20 mins to walk it though, 2 hours if you do 1 step forward 5 back, after the beer

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:20 pm
Docsnedge wrote:
not bad pub, but quite expensive, leave 15 to 20 mins to walk it though, 2 hours if you do 1 step forward 5 back, after the beer
also dont park anywhere near wheldon road, as you wont be home till midnight.

Re: Any idea yet if JJB or Ward will play

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:26 pm
RHINO-MARK
Neither will already heard Ward is out & Jjb would never be fit with a torn ligament in his foot.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:30 pm
Been told Burrow is ill so that's another one for the list.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:35 pm
Golding
Handley
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutcliffe
Mcguire
Cuthbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Keinhorst
Delaney
Walters

Ormondroyd
Lilley
Baldwinson
Mullally

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:37 pm
Handley just preferred to Briscoe or has he got a problem too? Couldn't disagree if he's just preferred.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:40 pm
loiner81
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Handley
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Sutcliffe
Mcguire
Cuthbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Keinhorst
Delaney
Walters

Ormondroyd
Lilley
Baldwinson
Mullally


When Walters starts you know you're in trouble. And that bench! :oops:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
c}