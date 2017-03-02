I find it quite odd and a tad amusing that not so long ago many on here were bemoaning the merits of having Sinfield in the side and canvassing for a young bloke called Sutcliffe to be given his chance as Sinfield was too slow and was a liability.

Equally those who were and still are saying how much JP trained the team and was a natural leader seem to forget how he led HKR to relegation and even offered to stand down as a leader after last season.

Now don`t get me wrong both Sinfield and JP were imense for Leeds but all of a sudden we are a bad team and the only reason we were a good team was down to those 2.

The squad and possibly the coach are no longer good enough and probably past their sell by date.

This applies to our "pivots" who simply don`t have it in them anymore.

Our forwards are bang average with a couple or so exceptions.

Our backs no longer scare the pants off the opposition maybe because they don`t get enough ball from the halves or that they have gone backwards in their development.

Our promising youngsters are constantly over looked and farmed out elsewhere and I know for sure a couple of those promising youngsters are getting somewhat miffed at their lack of development and poor treatment from our coach and CEO.

We need a complete overhaul from top to bottom and we need to identify class players to fill the key positions in this team.

Youngsters no longer want to come to Leeds as they see the development of of other youngsters inferior to other clubs.

Decent players no longer want to come to Leeds as "we win trophies" no longer applies.

The coach I feel needs replacing but then again I am not sure many coaches could get any more out of this team.

Most supporters can see where we need to strengthen and I am sure the coach and CEO can see it too.

Why they don`t do anything is anyones guess.

Maybe they no longer have the appetite or maybe there`s no money in the bank.

But if we don`t do anything this year to strengthen for 2018 we will be in the bottom 4 for sure imo of course.