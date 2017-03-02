WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:10 am
Haven't taken the Car for a while best places to park tonight?

Thank you
PHIL CLARKE: "THE BULLS ARE BACK" :-)

Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:17 am
I find it quite odd and a tad amusing that not so long ago many on here were bemoaning the merits of having Sinfield in the side and canvassing for a young bloke called Sutcliffe to be given his chance as Sinfield was too slow and was a liability.
Equally those who were and still are saying how much JP trained the team and was a natural leader seem to forget how he led HKR to relegation and even offered to stand down as a leader after last season.
Now don`t get me wrong both Sinfield and JP were imense for Leeds but all of a sudden we are a bad team and the only reason we were a good team was down to those 2.
The squad and possibly the coach are no longer good enough and probably past their sell by date.
This applies to our "pivots" who simply don`t have it in them anymore.
Our forwards are bang average with a couple or so exceptions.
Our backs no longer scare the pants off the opposition maybe because they don`t get enough ball from the halves or that they have gone backwards in their development.
Our promising youngsters are constantly over looked and farmed out elsewhere and I know for sure a couple of those promising youngsters are getting somewhat miffed at their lack of development and poor treatment from our coach and CEO.
We need a complete overhaul from top to bottom and we need to identify class players to fill the key positions in this team.
Youngsters no longer want to come to Leeds as they see the development of of other youngsters inferior to other clubs.
Decent players no longer want to come to Leeds as "we win trophies" no longer applies.
The coach I feel needs replacing but then again I am not sure many coaches could get any more out of this team.
Most supporters can see where we need to strengthen and I am sure the coach and CEO can see it too.
Why they don`t do anything is anyones guess.
Maybe they no longer have the appetite or maybe there`s no money in the bank.
But if we don`t do anything this year to strengthen for 2018 we will be in the bottom 4 for sure imo of course.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:22 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
The games I mentioned were games were the odds were well against Leeds yet he put a game plan together that really delivered.

They count as much as the post cup slump 2014 - who coached that?

They count like the 15 losses from 23 games last season who coached that?

Who coached the CC final losses in 2011, 2012

Or don't they count only the wins count?

As I said coaching is about delivering improvement in playing standards and excellence on the field - can you honestly say that is what you will remember McDermott's reign for that?

For me it is all about a few key games - the majority of the rugby has been turgid uninspired stuff not worthy of the quality of player under his control


Wow. How do you get out of bed on a morning with that kind of mindset Sal? :lol:

It's not all about key games at all, you need to win the games before them to be in a position to win trophies or semi finals.
But if you want to pretend that it is all about key games then compare Mac's record with any other coach in SL in "key games".

As for improvement and playing standards.... You can harp on about last year for as long as you want. We all know, you included, the reasons for a disastrous first half to the season. No one saw that coming, you even tipped Leeds to finish top. :lol: Go back a year and most were of the same opinion about just how good we were and even the Leeds hating Phil Clarke said Leeds played the best rugby he'd seen in 20-30 years. Not you of course, you tipped Leeds to not even make the top 4 and wrote them off mid way through the season after a couple of defeats, showing once again how absolutely clueless you are.

We're 3 games into a new season and with 2 wins and a narrow loss away at Saints you've written the players and coach off again... You might be right, but looking at your past ramblings and predictions
i'd say there's a very strong chance you're wrong...

You usually are.

Anyway, no more posts on this one from me. I'm bored and too busy.

Enjoy the game tonight and hope you get the result (a heavy loss) that you want. You seem to enjoy those more than wins for some demented reason. :DRUNK:

I'll be hoping for a win.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:28 am
Good points chappylad. I think you summed it up for me with the line 'the squad and the coach are no longer good enough and probably past their sell by date'

I don't agree that another coach couldn't get more out of this squad though.not that i think its a stellar squad or i think it can win trophies right now, but with a new voice and fresh ideas we still have players within the group that are capable of playing some top rugby and a few may be given a fresh lease of life.
