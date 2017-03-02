Sal Paradise wrote:
The games I mentioned were games were the odds were well against Leeds yet he put a game plan together that really delivered.
They count as much as the post cup slump 2014 - who coached that?
They count like the 15 losses from 23 games last season who coached that?
Who coached the CC final losses in 2011, 2012
Or don't they count only the wins count?
As I said coaching is about delivering improvement in playing standards and excellence on the field - can you honestly say that is what you will remember McDermott's reign for that?
For me it is all about a few key games - the majority of the rugby has been turgid uninspired stuff not worthy of the quality of player under his control
Wow. How do you get out of bed on a morning with that kind of mindset Sal?
It's not all about key games at all, you need to win the games before them to be in a position to win trophies or semi finals.
But if you want to pretend that it is all about key games then compare Mac's record with any other coach in SL in "key games".
As for improvement and playing standards.... You can harp on about last year for as long as you want. We all know, you included, the reasons for a disastrous first half to the season. No one saw that coming, you even tipped Leeds to finish top.
Go back a year and most were of the same opinion about just how good we were and even the Leeds hating Phil Clarke said Leeds played the best rugby he'd seen in 20-30 years. Not you of course, you tipped Leeds to not even make the top 4 and wrote them off mid way through the season after a couple of defeats, showing once again how absolutely clueless you are.
We're 3 games into a new season and with 2 wins and a narrow loss away at Saints you've written the players and coach off again... You might be right, but looking at your past ramblings and predictions
i'd say there's a very strong chance you're wrong...You usually are.
Anyway, no more posts on this one from me. I'm bored and too busy.
Enjoy the game tonight and hope you get the result (a heavy loss) that you want. You seem to enjoy those more than wins for some demented reason.
I'll be hoping for a win.