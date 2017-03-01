|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 598
|
Some very good & spot on points made Tad.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3034
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Win at Warrington in the semi in 2011, the CC semi final win against Wigan at Huddersfield, the CC semi win against Warrington in 2015 and GF against Wigan in 2015 to name but 4.
(Ignoring your pathetic 2nd sentence which i've not even bothered quoting)
So basically, he's a rubbish coach but he out coached Tony Smith and Shaun Wane multiple times in big games, when it mattered? Good one Sal!
When you said "to name but 4" did you mean there's lots more big games? Feel free to add them and make yourself look even sillier.
Here's a few "lesser" games that you forgot to mention too....
The 16 wins in 2015 that left us top of the table after 23 rounds.
The 4 wins that earned us the LLS.
The semi final win over Saints to take us to the GF.
The wins over Hull, Huddersfield and Saints that took us to Wembley where we piled up a record score in 2015.
The wins over Saints, Wakefield, Leigh and Wire on the way to beating Cas at Wembley in 2014.
The many great wins in the league in 2014 that left us looking like possible champions before the post cup slump.
Do those games not count?
Last edited by loiner81
on Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:14 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3034
|
tad rhino wrote:
thing is, not all the coaches are the same. powell and wane are way better than macdermott at structure and improving players, and i'd love one of them here now.
but macdermott was perfect for us when we had the ' glory years'.
we wouldn't have won as much, certainly under wane, in that period as he would have coached a lot of flair out of the side. macdermott was happy to set things up and let the team play.
he is a legend, and should be remembered as one, but I honestly don't think he's the right type of coach for this side now
I agree with most of that (but not on having Wane here now, ugh!).
This season will tell on your last point.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4794
Location: Hill Valley
|
Wane is flavour of the month right now because wigan are SL champs and just won the WCC but there were times mid 2016 most Wigan fans thought he had run his course and were wanting his head . I admire the way he gives youth its head but he is not a coach i personally would ever want to see in charge of us.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 672
|
Hopefully Ward and/or JJB are fully recovered in time.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14941
Location: On the road
|
loiner81 wrote:
(Ignoring your pathetic 2nd sentence which i've not even bothered quoting)
So basically, he's a rubbish coach but he out coached Tony Smith and Shaun Wane multiple times in big games, when it mattered? Good one Sal!
When you said "to name but 4" did you mean there's lots more big games? Feel free to add them and make yourself look even sillier.
Here's a few "lesser" games that you forgot to mention too....
The 16 wins in 2015 that left us top of the table after 23 rounds.
The 4 wins that earned us the LLS.
The semi final win over Saints to take us to the GF.
The wins over Hull, Huddersfield and Saints that took us to Wembley where we piled up a record score in 2015.
The wins over Saints, Wakefield, Leigh and Wire on the way to beating Cas at Wembley in 2014.
The many great wins in the league in 2014 that left us looking like possible champions before the post cup slump.
Do those games not count?
The games I mentioned were games were the odds were well against Leeds yet he put a game plan together that really delivered.
They count as much as the post cup slump 2014 - who coached that?
They count like the 15 losses from 23 games last season who coached that?
Who coached the CC final losses in 2011, 2012
Or don't they count only the wins count?
As I said coaching is about delivering improvement in playing standards and excellence on the field - can you honestly say that is what you will remember McDermott's reign for that?
For me it is all about a few key games - the majority of the rugby has been turgid uninspired stuff not worthy of the quality of player under his control
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6284
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
|
The bile on this forum is unbelievable sometimes.
In the last few pages of this thread, we've been told that two of the most successful coaches in the history of this club owe their success largely to their predecessors Tony Smith and Daryl Powell (who won NOTHING in his time at Leeds). McClennan did a lot more than just keep things going - he was responsible for a pretty visible culture change, which was pretty obvious in his first year in charge. Likewise, Brian McDermott oversaw a shift away from a decline that set in in the third year of McClennan's tenure to see the team win GFs, CCs and the Treble when many people, including (surprise surprise) the very same culprits on this forum had written Leeds off.
We've also been told that Brian McDermott only improved Keinhorst during his time at the club. Jesus, some people have very selective memories. Ashton Golding has improved from last year pretty dramatically in my reckoning. A lot of people were writing off Stevie Ward in his first full season. Were Hardaker and Watkins already superstars under McClennan? I think not. There are probably many more examples - Delaney's move to the forwards before he became injury prone etc.
I'd argue that the responsibility to improve as individuals lies with the players themselves, whereas the coach's role is to pick the team and get them to perform as a collective unit - which Brian Mac has shown plenty of evidence of. Like all his predecessors, including Smith, McClennan and the godlike Powell (who STILL has won nothing for all his deserved plaudits at Cas), he has overseen slumps in form - but this should never detract from his achievements. I know none of the other coaches has as bad a season as 2016 at Leeds - but none had to do without Sinfield for a full season either.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 598
|
Exeter Rhino wrote:
The bile on this forum is unbelievable sometimes.
In the last few pages of this thread, we've been told that two of the most successful coaches in the history of this club owe their success largely to their predecessors Tony Smith and Daryl Powell (who won NOTHING in his time at Leeds). McClennan did a lot more than just keep things going - he was responsible for a pretty visible culture change, which was pretty obvious in his first year in charge. Likewise, Brian McDermott oversaw a shift away from a decline that set in in the third year of McClennan's tenure to see the team win GFs, CCs and the Treble when many people, including (surprise surprise) the very same culprits on this forum had written Leeds off.
We've also been told that Brian McDermott only improved Keinhorst during his time at the club. Jesus, some people have very selective memories. Ashton Golding has improved from last year pretty dramatically in my reckoning. A lot of people were writing off Stevie Ward in his first full season. Were Hardaker and Watkins already superstars under McClennan? I think not. There are probably many more examples - Delaney's move to the forwards before he became injury prone etc.
I'd argue that the responsibility to improve as individuals lies with the players themselves, whereas the coach's role is to pick the team and get them to perform as a collective unit - which Brian Mac has shown plenty of evidence of. Like all his predecessors, including Smith, McClennan and the godlike Powell (who STILL has won nothing for all his deserved plaudits at Cas), he has overseen slumps in form - but this should never detract from his achievements. I know none of the other coaches has as bad a season as 2016 at Leeds - but none had to do without Sinfield for a full season either.
Selective memories?
You do know what natural talent & potential are right?
What's happened to Watkins?
Stevie Ward was potentially twice the player we see under this regime he has/had the vision & passing game to become an excellent pivot at13 not just a battering ram & run it in SR.
Every player you've listed oozed it & more plus Delaney always was a BR who played centre even by his own admission.
What you clearly dont know or see is how much promise & talent alot of these youngsters have already which alot of others see year on year within our Acadamy set up.
Also wrt Sinfield he knew he'd be without him & JP for a hell of a long time yet here we are still struggling.
So i'll stick with my original opinion thanks.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7981
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Not that there's much point, but my view is that McDermott was a great coach for us where it counts - in terms of trophy wins. I don't see much indicating he's good at player development or coaching a struggling side, and personally I think he should have left with a pat on the back after last year.
As it is this year looks like a mid-table side on paper and on the field so far. I have some sympathy in that I don't think the squad is anywhere near as good as it should be if we realistically want to win trophies again, but I for one just don't see McDermott being the guy to get us back on top.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:07 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 598
|
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!