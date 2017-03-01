The bile on this forum is unbelievable sometimes.



In the last few pages of this thread, we've been told that two of the most successful coaches in the history of this club owe their success largely to their predecessors Tony Smith and Daryl Powell (who won NOTHING in his time at Leeds). McClennan did a lot more than just keep things going - he was responsible for a pretty visible culture change, which was pretty obvious in his first year in charge. Likewise, Brian McDermott oversaw a shift away from a decline that set in in the third year of McClennan's tenure to see the team win GFs, CCs and the Treble when many people, including (surprise surprise) the very same culprits on this forum had written Leeds off.



We've also been told that Brian McDermott only improved Keinhorst during his time at the club. Jesus, some people have very selective memories. Ashton Golding has improved from last year pretty dramatically in my reckoning. A lot of people were writing off Stevie Ward in his first full season. Were Hardaker and Watkins already superstars under McClennan? I think not. There are probably many more examples - Delaney's move to the forwards before he became injury prone etc.



I'd argue that the responsibility to improve as individuals lies with the players themselves, whereas the coach's role is to pick the team and get them to perform as a collective unit - which Brian Mac has shown plenty of evidence of. Like all his predecessors, including Smith, McClennan and the godlike Powell (who STILL has won nothing for all his deserved plaudits at Cas), he has overseen slumps in form - but this should never detract from his achievements. I know none of the other coaches has as bad a season as 2016 at Leeds - but none had to do without Sinfield for a full season either.