Sal Paradise wrote: Win at Warrington in the semi in 2011, the CC semi final win against Wigan at Huddersfield, the CC semi win against Warrington in 2015 and GF against Wigan in 2015 to name but 4.

(Ignoring your pathetic 2nd sentence which i've not even bothered quoting)So basically, he's a rubbish coach but he out coached Tony Smith and Shaun Wane multiple times in big games, when it mattered? Good one Sal!When you said "to name but 4" did you mean there's lots more big games? Feel free to add them and make yourself look even sillier.Here's a few "lesser" games that you forgot to mention too....The 16 wins in 2015 that left us top of the table after 23 rounds.The 4 wins that earned us the LLS.The semi final win over Saints to take us to the GF.The wins over Hull, Huddersfield and Saints that took us to Wembley where we piled up a record score in 2015.The wins over Saints, Wakefield, Leigh and Wire on the way to beating Cas at Wembley in 2014.The many great wins in the league in 2014 that left us looking like possible champions before the post cup slump.Do those games not count?