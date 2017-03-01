Gotcha wrote:

He's a crap coach, shown up out of his depth without certain players covering his inadequencies. Graeme bloody west won trophy's as a coach, so has John Kear.



It was always said, and the only thing said, that this coach would take us backwards as a club. How bloody right we were. Powell took us forward, Smith took us further, McClennan kept us going, McDermott has took us back. And all those others had worse injury disruptions at times than last year.