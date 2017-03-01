Seating is sold out and ticket sales are at 10k has we speak,really wouldn't risk paying on the gate.



Looking at the Leeds pack I can see us hitting you hard up the middle in the opening 20 targeting cuthbertson and parcell defencively tiring them out before unleashing moors,millington and cook from the bench and opening the game up. Can't say has I've ever seen such a poor Leeds pack but there's been some strange results in this fixture over the years and nothing can be taken for granted.