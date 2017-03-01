|
I'd say phone Cas to be on the safe side. However, I'm not sure if Telephone communications have touched down in the WF10 postcode as yet.
Saying that, I'm reasonably sure their floodlights run on whale fat and not elektrikety.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:00 pm
There's no segregation. Best thing to do is buy direct from the Cas website here, you have to register but it only takes a few minutes. You can then collect from the ticket window next to the training pitch (Main stand side) before the game. I wouldn't bother ringing, you'll struggle to get through.https://app.eclipseticketing.co.uk/en/d ... 17/reset/1
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:01 pm
We don't have an away end so you'll be around some cas fans no matter what in all likelihood. Hopefully that doesn't put you off
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:02 pm
Don't worry. Unless you are buying a seating ticket, at Castleford's ground a standing ticket lets you stand anywhere you want.
In the standing areas, obviously....
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:07 pm
The ticket window, will this be where the tickets bought with Leeds will be sent if collecting at Cas?
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:09 pm
I imagine so, yes.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:12 pm
Seating is sold out and ticket sales are at 10k has we speak,really wouldn't risk paying on the gate.
Looking at the Leeds pack I can see us hitting you hard up the middle in the opening 20 targeting cuthbertson and parcell defencively tiring them out before unleashing moors,millington and cook from the bench and opening the game up. Can't say has I've ever seen such a poor Leeds pack but there's been some strange results in this fixture over the years and nothing can be taken for granted.
