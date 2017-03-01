WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:59 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2275
Location: Going straight
Daftie wrote:
Thanks N S F. When you say phone and book a ticket. Are you talking phone Cas or Leeds to book. If I phone Cas will I not be in their end, or would they sell away tickets too.


I'd say phone Cas to be on the safe side. However, I'm not sure if Telephone communications have touched down in the WF10 postcode as yet.

Saying that, I'm reasonably sure their floodlights run on whale fat and not elektrikety.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:00 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3213
Daftie wrote:
Thanks N S F. When you say phone and book a ticket. Are you talking phone Cas or Leeds to book. If I phone Cas will I not be in their end, or would they sell away tickets too.


There's no segregation. Best thing to do is buy direct from the Cas website here, you have to register but it only takes a few minutes. You can then collect from the ticket window next to the training pitch (Main stand side) before the game. I wouldn't bother ringing, you'll struggle to get through.

https://app.eclipseticketing.co.uk/en/d ... 17/reset/1

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:01 pm
matt_casfan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2011 1:02 am
Posts: 73
Daftie wrote:
Thanks N S F. When you say phone and book a ticket. Are you talking phone Cas or Leeds to book. If I phone Cas will I not be in their end, or would they sell away tickets too.


We don't have an away end so you'll be around some cas fans no matter what in all likelihood. Hopefully that doesn't put you off :lol:
Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:02 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22152
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Daftie wrote:
Thanks N S F. When you say phone and book a ticket. Are you talking phone Cas or Leeds to book. If I phone Cas will I not be in their end, or would they sell away tickets too.



Don't worry. Unless you are buying a seating ticket, at Castleford's ground a standing ticket lets you stand anywhere you want.

In the standing areas, obviously....
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:07 pm
Wardy67 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:42 am
Posts: 1
Hightown Tiger wrote:
There's no segregation. Best thing to do is buy direct from the Cas website here, you have to register but it only takes a few minutes. You can then collect from the ticket window next to the training pitch (Main stand side) before the game. I wouldn't bother ringing, you'll struggle to get through.

https://app.eclipseticketing.co.uk/en/d ... 17/reset/1


The ticket window, will this be where the tickets bought with Leeds will be sent if collecting at Cas?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:09 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3213
Wardy67 wrote:
The ticket window, will this be where the tickets bought with Leeds will be sent if collecting at Cas?


I imagine so, yes.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:12 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2074
Location: living room
Seating is sold out and ticket sales are at 10k has we speak,really wouldn't risk paying on the gate.

Looking at the Leeds pack I can see us hitting you hard up the middle in the opening 20 targeting cuthbertson and parcell defencively tiring them out before unleashing moors,millington and cook from the bench and opening the game up. Can't say has I've ever seen such a poor Leeds pack but there's been some strange results in this fixture over the years and nothing can be taken for granted.
