loiner81 wrote: Yes, the whole club had a terrible year for many reasons. It happens.



More importantly, are you saying that him steering the club to a record number of trophies somehow doesn't reflect his coaching ability?

You're not saying that are you? You can't be. Aside from Gotcha and our resident Alex Jones there's no one else on here that's that silly, surely.

I am not saying anything all I am trying to clarify is your view point?My point on McDermott steering the club to a number of trophies is: he inherited the core of a side that had won the GF in 2007/8/9 even you have to accept he inherited a winning culture and key personnel?What he did proved to be good at was devising specific game plans for specific games.Surely coaching as about development of players and on that score I am not convinced he is a good coach. The lack of talent coming through the academy and the general lack of improvement in younger players would question his coaching ability.Can anyone honestly say the attacking structure of the team suggests coaching of a high quality?At the end of the day will McDermott leave the club in a better or worse position than he inherited? That is very unlikely to be the case