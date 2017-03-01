WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:42 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2272
Location: Going straight
Sal Paradise wrote:
So you at saying the victories were down to McDermott's coaching ability? If so would you saying 2016 reflected his coaching ability too?


Could also draw comparisons from LUFC circa 1991/92 and 1992/93 and more recently Leicester 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 with messrs Wilkinson and Ranieri.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:15 pm
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1718
time will tell wrote:
16. Brad Singleton
9. Mat Parcell
20. Anthony Mullally
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Josh Walters
10. Adam Cuthbertson

15. Brett Delaney
23. Jack Ormondroyd
24. Jordan Baldwinson


That pack though.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:19 pm
Emagdnim13
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 585
so five mins for Baldwinson and Ormondroyd, 60+for Delaney?
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:34 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1338
DGM wrote:
That pack though.

Image


Time for Singleton to stand up and performed like a senior prop. chance for Mullaly, Ormanroyd, Baldwinson, to show they can make it and are not just project players. Walters to show he is good enough for Super League full stop. This could be a career defining game for these players.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:35 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3029
Sal Paradise wrote:
So you at saying the victories were down to McDermott's coaching ability? If so would you saying 2016 reflected his coaching ability too?


Yes, the whole club had a terrible year for many reasons. It happens.

More importantly, are you saying that him steering the club to a record number of trophies somehow doesn't reflect his coaching ability?
You're not saying that are you? You can't be. Aside from Gotcha and our resident Alex Jones there's no one else on here that's that silly, surely.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:15 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14938
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Yes, the whole club had a terrible year for many reasons. It happens.

More importantly, are you saying that him steering the club to a record number of trophies somehow doesn't reflect his coaching ability?
You're not saying that are you? You can't be. Aside from Gotcha and our resident Alex Jones there's no one else on here that's that silly, surely.


I am not saying anything all I am trying to clarify is your view point?

My point on McDermott steering the club to a number of trophies is: he inherited the core of a side that had won the GF in 2007/8/9 even you have to accept he inherited a winning culture and key personnel?

What he did proved to be good at was devising specific game plans for specific games.

Surely coaching as about development of players and on that score I am not convinced he is a good coach. The lack of talent coming through the academy and the general lack of improvement in younger players would question his coaching ability.

Can anyone honestly say the attacking structure of the team suggests coaching of a high quality?

At the end of the day will McDermott leave the club in a better or worse position than he inherited? That is very unlikely to be the case
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:43 pm
Daftie

Joined: Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:08 pm
Posts: 3
Hi guys, I posted a few weeks back asking about ticket availability. I live just outside Edinburgh and am heading to York tomorrow for a long weekend, and I realised I could kill 2 birds with a stone.
I get there 4-5pm, so I really want to go to the Cas game, but havent had the chance to get a ticket, so is there a cash gate, or some other way of being able to get in if I just turn up at the ground.
c}