Sal Paradise wrote:
So you at saying the victories were down to McDermott's coaching ability? If so would you saying 2016 reflected his coaching ability too?
Could also draw comparisons from LUFC circa 1991/92 and 1992/93 and more recently Leicester 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 with messrs Wilkinson and Ranieri.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:15 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
time will tell wrote:
16. Brad Singleton
9. Mat Parcell
20. Anthony Mullally
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Josh Walters
10. Adam Cuthbertson
15. Brett Delaney
23. Jack Ormondroyd
24. Jordan Baldwinson
That pack though.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:19 pm
so five mins for Baldwinson and Ormondroyd, 60+for Delaney?
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:34 pm
DGM wrote:
That pack though.
Time for Singleton to stand up and performed like a senior prop. chance for Mullaly, Ormanroyd, Baldwinson, to show they can make it and are not just project players. Walters to show he is good enough for Super League full stop. This could be a career defining game for these players.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:35 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
So you at saying the victories were down to McDermott's coaching ability? If so would you saying 2016 reflected his coaching ability too?
Yes, the whole club had a terrible year for many reasons. It happens.
More importantly, are you saying that him steering the club to a record number of trophies somehow doesn't reflect his coaching ability?
You're not saying that are you? Aside from Gotcha and our resident Alex Jones there's no one else on here that's that silly, surely.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
