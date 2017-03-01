WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:24 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd think it would be a very pleasant surprise. Although being "without" Sinfield and Peacock is probably stretching it a bit don't you think? You may as well say we are also missing John Holmes, Lewis Jones, Arthur Clues and Eric Harris.


I think the point Loiner is trying to make is that many of McDermotts big victories have been cited on here as done through the leadership of those two players down the years and not his coaching ability.

For the record, i would be quite shocked if we come away with anything other than a 20 point plus loss tomorrow.hopefully will be proved wrong.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:33 am
loiner81 User avatar
Gotcha wrote:
He isn't a good coach, far from it. But a win would certainly be deserving of praise, even if players weren't missing. That is exactly what people are craving for, challenging the top teams. To not is the problem. I still have a sneaky feeling Cas will be over confident anyway.


So an early season away win against Cas would be deserving of praise would it?
What would winning 3 Grand Finals, 2 Challenge Cups, a World Club Challenge and a treble be deserving of?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:37 am
loiner81 User avatar
Biff Tannen wrote:
I think the point Loiner is trying to make is that many of McDermotts big victories have been cited on here as done through the leadership of those two players down the years and not his coaching ability.


Yep, as we're just about to hear again.

Biff Tannen wrote:
For the record, i would be quite shocked if we come away with anything other than a 20 point plus loss tomorrow.hopefully will be proved wrong.


Thursday depends on who's injured. If the afore mentioned players are all missing then it's going to be a very tough night. If they all, or at least some of them, make it then I think we can win.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:12 am
time will tell User avatar
If JJB and ward are not 100% they should not play
Last year we play player that was not 100% and end up losing them in the game We can still name a good team

1.Ashton Golding
2. Tom Briscoe
3. Kallum Watkins
4. Joel Moon
5. Ryan Hall
6. Danny McGuire
7. Rob Burrow
16. Brad Singleton
9. Mat Parcell
20. Anthony Mullally
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Josh Walters
10. Adam Cuthbertson

14. Liam Sutcliffe
15. Brett Delaney
23. Jack Ormondroyd
24. Jordan Baldwinson
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:22 am
Exeter Rhino User avatar
Not getting a result at Cas at this stage of the season will not be the end of the world.

In games like this it should be all about performance. Even with a weaker pack, Leeds should look to avoid capitulation in the manner of some of last season's games, at least if they wish to prove a point on having turned a corner.

The key performance areas for me are a) defensive effort and b) game management. If these are looked after I'll be happy irrespective of the result. Have more doubts on b) though!

Looking forward to it.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:17 pm
tigertot User avatar
time will tell wrote:
If JJB and ward are not 100% they should not play
Last year we play player that was not 100% and end up losing them in the game We can still name a good team

1.Ashton Golding
2. Tom Briscoe
3. Kallum Watkins
4. Joel Moon
5. Ryan Hall
6. Danny McGuire
7. Rob Burrow
16. Brad Singleton
9. Mat Parcell
20. Anthony Mullally
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
21. Josh Walters
10. Adam Cuthbertson

14. Liam Sutcliffe
15. Brett Delaney
23. Jack Ormondroyd
24. Jordan Baldwinson


Good threequarters, but the rest has to be the weakest Rhinos team in many a year.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:24 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Seems to be a lot of players getting recurring injuries over the last 18 months, are we becoming the Arsenal of RL?
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:27 pm
Just for anyone who intends to pay in at tomorrows game - 9200 tickets sold so far, which leaves just over 2000 available. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see an announcement by Cas late Thursday afternoon that the match is sold out. Perhaps best for any of you travelling over to buy in advance. 8)

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:29 pm
I think I would go with:

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Singleton Parcell Cuthbertson
Delaney Keinhorst
Sutcliffe

Baldwinson Ormonroyd Mullally Handley

Likely forgotten someone. I think Handley provides better cover than Walters.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:29 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
loiner81 wrote:
Yep, as we're just about to hear again.

Thursday depends on who's injured. If the afore mentioned players are all missing then it's going to be a very tough night. If they all, or at least some of them, make it then I think we can win.


So you at saying the victories were down to McDermott's coaching ability? If so would you saying 2016 reflected his coaching ability too?
c}