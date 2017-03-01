Not getting a result at Cas at this stage of the season will not be the end of the world.



In games like this it should be all about performance. Even with a weaker pack, Leeds should look to avoid capitulation in the manner of some of last season's games, at least if they wish to prove a point on having turned a corner.



The key performance areas for me are a) defensive effort and b) game management. If these are looked after I'll be happy irrespective of the result. Have more doubts on b) though!



Looking forward to it.