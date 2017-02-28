|
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 584
|
Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.
Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.
I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.
|
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4782
|
Emagdnim13 wrote:
Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.
Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.
I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.
Forwards win games, backs decide by how much.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 766
|
There is no doubt Cas are a quality side this year and will be better off without Chase . Certain players and not just from Cas drinking around Ponte not doing themselves any favours from what i hear
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5788
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Remember the start of the demise of Leeds United all them years ago .Cas have a good chance of success this year they need to nip it in the bud
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7979
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
I can't wait to dust off last year's injury excuses again.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:30 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3027
|
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?
Be good to know in advance.
Cheers.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:49 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7979
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
I'd think it would be a very pleasant surprise. Although being "without" Sinfield and Peacock is probably stretching it a bit don't you think? You may as well say we are also missing John Holmes, Lewis Jones, Arthur Clues and Eric Harris.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:43 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14696
|
loiner81 wrote:
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?
Be good to know in advance.
Cheers.
He isn't a good coach, far from it. But a win would certainly be deserving of praise, even if players weren't missing. That is exactly what people are craving for, challenging the top teams. To not is the problem. I still have a sneaky feeling Cas will be over confident anyway.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:52 am
|
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2388
Location: Headingley
|
Gotcha wrote:
He isn't a good coach, far from it.
Sorry, what is your Super League coaching record like?
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14696
|
LeedsDave wrote:
Sorry, what is your Super League coaching record like?
Non existent, what's your point?
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, bitterundtwistedbull, Brid B&W, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, Google [Bot], Gotcha, jus@casvegas, LeedsDave, loiner81, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, Sal Paradise, WF Rhino and 256 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}