Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.





Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.



I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.