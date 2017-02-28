WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:06 pm
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 584
Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.


Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.

I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.
Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:11 pm
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4782
Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.


Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.

I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:32 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7979
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I can't wait to dust off last year's injury excuses again.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:30 am
loiner81 User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3025
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?

Be good to know in advance.

Cheers.
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:49 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7979
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I'd think it would be a very pleasant surprise. Although being "without" Sinfield and Peacock is probably stretching it a bit don't you think? You may as well say we are also missing John Holmes, Lewis Jones, Arthur Clues and Eric Harris.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:43 am
Gotcha User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14695
If Leeds win on Thursday with Garbutt, Ward, Ablett, Ferres, Galloway, JJB, Peacock & Sinfield all missing does that mean Mac's actually a good coach and this current team are the "real deal" or will it be that Cas weren't trying or had an off night?

Be good to know in advance.

Cheers.


He isn't a good coach, far from it. But a win would certainly be deserving of praise, even if players weren't missing. That is exactly what people are craving for, challenging the top teams. To not is the problem. I still have a sneaky feeling Cas will be over confident anyway.
