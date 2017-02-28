Got a bad feeling about this one. Garbutt,Ward,Ablett,Ferres,Galloway and jjb are big losses ..especially when the coach won't play certain players and will only give one or two on the bench a token 5 mins.
Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.
I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.
Our attack is woeful and defence average,further weakened by the loss of three experienced BRs.
I can see Cas Vegas putting 20 odd points on us by HT if they click and we wobble . With so few players in the pack fit our kicking game and outside backs become very important. We suck at using both ATM.