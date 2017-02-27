|
blinkstudios wrote:
So Leeds only just beat Leigh and get away with a forward pass to narrowly beat Salford. Cas put 44 points past Leigh and 30 past Warrington. Can only see one outcome here and that's another Cas victory by a good 20+ points.
but it never works like that does it?
for one its a derby, anything can happen.
if its wet, and that's whats forecast, it will be a grind.
cas couldn't have picked 2 better games to start with.
leigh away, forat game was going to be tough for anyone, and they beat saints this week.
Salford are no mugs either.
will cas win? they should, and I've tipped them to do so.
but it wouldn't shock me if leeds pick up the points either
tad rhino wrote:
but the players are two years older.
and congratulations on covering all bases. we are nearing 2015 vintage, you predicted top 4 but then again we might not make the top 4 and we might not reach the 2015 level.
be able to say I told you so and preach no matter what happens
I could do except I've only said 2 of those 4 things you've accused me of.
23/08/2014
Posts: 9461
Posts: 9461
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
but the players are two years older.
People say this line like it only counts for the over 30's. The guys like Singleton, Ward, Garbutt, Sutcliffe, etc. are all two years older also and heading towards a good age.
23/08/2014
cas all the way wrote:
So whats your projected 17 now Abblett is out guys??
If Ablett, Ward and JJB are out then I'd have thought Walters and Delaney would be back in, as well as one of Baldwinson or Mullaly. Given its SR we are short on I'd go for Baldwinson as he is more mobile and capable of a stint at 13.
The issue with age is which players are getting on - we have issues in the key playmaking positions. Out of 1,6, 7 and 9, only Parcell is a player who should be at or near his peak. Our first choice halfbacks are both at the very top end age-wise, and neither of them has been responsible for managing the team on the field over their careers to date. Golding is young and will improve but can't be expected to shoulder that burden yet.
William Eve wrote:
It's astonishing how certain folk last week were so quick to condemn Carney and the referee who failed to do his job properly.
Not so quick to condemn this week though, possessing neither the wherewithal nor time to pass judgement on one of their own players in a fixture involving their own team.
Unlike last week of course when quick condemnation rapidly followed when it involved a player from another club in a fixture which didn't even involve their own team.
Err yea we're fans, we are gonna be bias, hardly a Eureka moment realising that is it
I really don't want to get involved in people's petty squabbles (not my scene), but I've just watched SL Fulltime & during BJB's 1st try for Wakefield he runs into the referee. Whilst I personally think that this is anything but a punishable offence, can anyone tell me why it is any different to Ablett's alleged offense? If so, we can assume that it is OK to contact the referee on attack, but not if you're a defender.
leedsnsouths wrote:
Err yea we're fans, we are gonna be bias, hardly a Eureka moment realising that is it
Nothing to do with bias, just very different incidents. I didn't even condemn Carney and think his ban is harsh. I condemned the refs not doing anything. On this occasion with Ablett the ref can't tell what's happened wrt to it being accidental or not as he's not facing the player and watching the video the ref never stops looking towards the ball even when he's getting back up so doubt he could even be sure who the player was he collided with.
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
ThePrinter wrote:
Don't recall anybody sounding positive of our chances of success in 2015 after only the first 3 rounds after we scraped to a 4 point win over Hudds after blowing an 18-0 lead and trailing HKR by 14 points early in the second half.
In 2015 there was always a belief that in a one off match Leeds could beat anyone - that team had earned that view based on previous performances - even you cannot say that about the current team?
