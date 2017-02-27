WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:37 pm
tad rhino User avatar
blinkstudios wrote:
So Leeds only just beat Leigh and get away with a forward pass to narrowly beat Salford. Cas put 44 points past Leigh and 30 past Warrington. Can only see one outcome here and that's another Cas victory by a good 20+ points.


but it never works like that does it?

for one its a derby, anything can happen.
if its wet, and that's whats forecast, it will be a grind.
cas couldn't have picked 2 better games to start with.
leigh away, forat game was going to be tough for anyone, and they beat saints this week.
Salford are no mugs either.
will cas win? they should, and I've tipped them to do so.
but it wouldn't shock me if leeds pick up the points either

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:43 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
tad rhino wrote:
but the players are two years older.
and congratulations on covering all bases. we are nearing 2015 vintage, you predicted top 4 but then again we might not make the top 4 and we might not reach the 2015 level.
be able to say I told you so and preach no matter what happens


I could do except I've only said 2 of those 4 things you've accused me of.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:48 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
tad rhino wrote:
but the players are two years older.


People say this line like it only counts for the over 30's. The guys like Singleton, Ward, Garbutt, Sutcliffe, etc. are all two years older also and heading towards a good age.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:58 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
cas all the way wrote:
So whats your projected 17 now Abblett is out guys??


If Ablett, Ward and JJB are out then I'd have thought Walters and Delaney would be back in, as well as one of Baldwinson or Mullaly. Given its SR we are short on I'd go for Baldwinson as he is more mobile and capable of a stint at 13.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:29 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
The issue with age is which players are getting on - we have issues in the key playmaking positions. Out of 1,6, 7 and 9, only Parcell is a player who should be at or near his peak. Our first choice halfbacks are both at the very top end age-wise, and neither of them has been responsible for managing the team on the field over their careers to date. Golding is young and will improve but can't be expected to shoulder that burden yet.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:25 am
leedsnsouths Cheeky half-back
William Eve wrote:
It's astonishing how certain folk last week were so quick to condemn Carney and the referee who failed to do his job properly.

Not so quick to condemn this week though, possessing neither the wherewithal nor time to pass judgement on one of their own players in a fixture involving their own team.

Unlike last week of course when quick condemnation rapidly followed when it involved a player from another club in a fixture which didn't even involve their own team.


Err yea we're fans, we are gonna be bias, hardly a Eureka moment realising that is it :IDEA:

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:14 am
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I really don't want to get involved in people's petty squabbles (not my scene), but I've just watched SL Fulltime & during BJB's 1st try for Wakefield he runs into the referee. Whilst I personally think that this is anything but a punishable offence, can anyone tell me why it is any different to Ablett's alleged offense? If so, we can assume that it is OK to contact the referee on attack, but not if you're a defender.
