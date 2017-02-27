blinkstudios wrote: So Leeds only just beat Leigh and get away with a forward pass to narrowly beat Salford. Cas put 44 points past Leigh and 30 past Warrington. Can only see one outcome here and that's another Cas victory by a good 20+ points.

but it never works like that does it?for one its a derby, anything can happen.if its wet, and that's whats forecast, it will be a grind.cas couldn't have picked 2 better games to start with.leigh away, forat game was going to be tough for anyone, and they beat saints this week.Salford are no mugs either.will cas win? they should, and I've tipped them to do so.but it wouldn't shock me if leeds pick up the points either