FWIW - which is nothing, I don't think any of these ref incidents deserve a ban. If player deliberately tries to hurt or intimidate a ref then throw the book at them, however these are all bits of nonsense. Yes ablett makes contact but he is trying to get across to cover the Salford loose forward and the ref is in the way. The ref does not penalise him so clearly thought it was nothing.



Anyway , re Cas v Leeds, I travel with little hope or expectation. We are only 3 games in and our wafer thin squad depth is already getting exposed. They battled really hard to beat Salford but we appeared to end the game with some random, interchanging back row combination including 2 of Sutcliffe, Keinhorst and moon.



We have no athleticism in the back row. Whereas Cas have developed mcmeeken in recent years , we have been treading water with Walters and Achurch. Cas now also have Jesse SL.



JJB, Ablett and Delaney have all been great servants, however have always lacked height and now lack pace and increasingly injury prone. The fact that Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, mullalley and Walters are not reliable SL performers mean we end up overplaying other forwards and asking Keinhorst to play too much in 2nd row, he's not big enough. Big fan of him as a centre.



These next few weeks could see echoes of last season.



Not sure who spots players at Cas, however they seem to have a Laughtonesque eye for a player. Solomona, mcmeeken and minikin all Look great spots.



Leeds did nothing in the close season to strengthen. If things start to unravel GH and BM will deserve all criticism they get. The injuries excuse won't wash.