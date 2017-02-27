WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:32 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 652
FWIW - which is nothing, I don't think any of these ref incidents deserve a ban. If player deliberately tries to hurt or intimidate a ref then throw the book at them, however these are all bits of nonsense. Yes ablett makes contact but he is trying to get across to cover the Salford loose forward and the ref is in the way. The ref does not penalise him so clearly thought it was nothing.

Anyway , re Cas v Leeds, I travel with little hope or expectation. We are only 3 games in and our wafer thin squad depth is already getting exposed. They battled really hard to beat Salford but we appeared to end the game with some random, interchanging back row combination including 2 of Sutcliffe, Keinhorst and moon.

We have no athleticism in the back row. Whereas Cas have developed mcmeeken in recent years , we have been treading water with Walters and Achurch. Cas now also have Jesse SL.

JJB, Ablett and Delaney have all been great servants, however have always lacked height and now lack pace and increasingly injury prone. The fact that Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, mullalley and Walters are not reliable SL performers mean we end up overplaying other forwards and asking Keinhorst to play too much in 2nd row, he's not big enough. Big fan of him as a centre.

These next few weeks could see echoes of last season.

Not sure who spots players at Cas, however they seem to have a Laughtonesque eye for a player. Solomona, mcmeeken and minikin all Look great spots.

Leeds did nothing in the close season to strengthen. If things start to unravel GH and BM will deserve all criticism they get. The injuries excuse won't wash.

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:36 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
oh i'm sure some people will find plenty of excuses

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:40 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9457
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
oh i'm sure some people will find plenty of excuses


Likewise if we do well like they did in 2015.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:44 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but they won't. they are a million miles off that level

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:01 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9457
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
but they won't. they are a million miles off that level


Don't recall anybody sounding positive of our chances of success in 2015 after only the first 3 rounds after we scraped to a 4 point win over Hudds after blowing an 18-0 lead and trailing HKR by 14 points early in the second half.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:17 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
look at the respective squads. if you think we are even close then you are crackers. a lot of our players are the wrong age or not good enough. with luck we may, just may, scrape 4th. 2015 vintage? laughable

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:25 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9457
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
look at the respective squads. if you think we are even close then you are crackers. a lot of our players are the wrong age or not good enough. with luck we may, just may, scrape 4th. 2015 vintage? laughable


The exact same was said in 2015 about age and ability.

And before anybody jumps on the 2015 thing. I'm not saying we'll win a treble, or even a trophy. But if we find ourselves in the mix and make a top 4 spot it will be a lot better than quite a few have predicted.

Then I'm sure the excuse of "the standard of the rest of SL has deteriorated" will be dusted off.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:28 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19659
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but the players are two years older.
and congratulations on covering all bases. we are nearing 2015 vintage, you predicted top 4 but then again we might not make the top 4 and we might not reach the 2015 level.
be able to say I told you so and preach no matter what happens
