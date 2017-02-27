Dont think any of them were really worth a ban, Baitieri and Carney are just reacting to someone getting too close to them, Ablett and Kendall just crash into each other running back on the break, it might look like a push but again I think its a normal human reaction to that happening, especially in a contact sport game situation.





I get the no contact on the referee rule, I understand why its there, but I don't think a blanket punish everything approach makes sense. It needs to be applied with some common sense.