Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

 
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:57 pm
SmokeyTA
doesnt seem much in it to be honest, didnt think there was that much in the Carney one really either. But zero tolerance isnt a difficult concept, even a rugby player should be able to understand it.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:58 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Looks a clear push to me
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:02 pm
ThePrinter
Biff Tannen wrote:
Looks a clear push to me


Think it's more a case of putting your hand out as you would do if you're about to run into someone.

Really isn't comparable to the likes of Carney or Baitieri.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:09 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
It's astonishing how certain folk last week were so quick to condemn Carney and the referee who failed to do his job properly.

Not so quick to condemn this week though, possessing neither the wherewithal nor time to pass judgement on one of their own players in a fixture involving their own team.

Unlike last week of course when quick condemnation rapidly followed when it involved a player from another club in a fixture which didn't even involve their own team.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:18 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
ThePrinter wrote:
Think it's more a case of putting your hand out as you would do if you're about to run into someone.

Really isn't comparable to the likes of Carney or Baitieri.

The level of cognitive dissonance displayed by your somewhat narcissistic online persona this week on the subjects of...
1) Top 4 prediction
2) Players touching referees
3) Referees not doing their jobs properly
4) McDermott

... is there for all to see.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:18 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Dont think any of them were really worth a ban, Baitieri and Carney are just reacting to someone getting too close to them, Ablett and Kendall just crash into each other running back on the break, it might look like a push but again I think its a normal human reaction to that happening, especially in a contact sport game situation.


I get the no contact on the referee rule, I understand why its there, but I don't think a blanket punish everything approach makes sense. It needs to be applied with some common sense.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:38 pm
ThePrinter
Mods......wouldn't it be nice if we can get through a thread lately without William/TVOC being obsessed with feeble attempts to point score against me.
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:52 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Trump logic... point scoring... name calling... obsessed with me, me, me... oh, and Trump is also a narcissist who cannot bear his opinions being questioned or shown up for being inconsistent.

Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:01 pm
ThePrinter
William Eve wrote:
Trump logic... point scoring... name calling... obsessed with me, me, me... oh, and Trump is also a narcissist who cannot bear his opinions being questioned or shown up for being inconsistent.


You do realise you've just described yourself don't you?

Anyway......Cas vs Leeds
Re: RD 3 | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:04 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
So whats your projected 17 now Abblett is out guys??
c}