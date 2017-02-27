Frosties. wrote:
Now this is the tough one for me. Arguably the best attacking team in the competition for me with Hardaker, Eden, Minikin, Chase, Gale, McShane, Milner running the show, we will have a lot of work to do.
Tough shout aswell as we will more than likely be without Galloway, JJB, Ward, Ferres.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Singleton
Ablett Keinhorst
Sutcliffe
Cuthbertson Ormondroyd Mullally Delaney
Walters Baldwinson
Now Ablett charged with Grade B contact with the referee.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
Mcguire Burrow
Garbutt Parcell Singleton
Keinhorst Delaney
Sutcliffe
Cuthbertson Mullally Ormondroyd Walters/Baldwinson.