nottinghamtiger wrote:
It was our interchanges second half that did it at our place though. Millington, McMeekan and Springer came on with about fifteen to go if I remember correctly.
So which ones Leeds start the game with is irrelevant then. It was 3 tries apiece, goal kicking and Leeds wasting a long break by Sutcliffe in the 2nd half were more the issue.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:54 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
So which ones Leeds start the game with is irrelevant then. It was 3 tries apiece, goal kicking and Leeds wasting a long break by Sutcliffe in the 2nd half were more the issue.
Perhaps. I suppose it's more to do with being able to react and use interchanges as the game evolves.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:07 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Perhaps. I suppose it's more to do with being able to react and use interchanges as the game evolves.
that's BM totally screwed then
Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:27 pm
I wouldn't be over confident from a Cas point of view while our tormentor in chief (Ryan Hall) is on the other side of the field!
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:05 pm
Zak chase gale Roberts against Golding mags burrow Sutcliffe looks a tad one-sided to me!
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:11 pm
Thought cas played well against Wire, but only in patches. They had that spell where they put a lot of points on the board, but gave away a fair few soft tries and kept letting wire back in to a game they didnt really have any right to be in, and as good as Cas were going forward (and at times they were very good), i think that Wire will be very disappointed with some of their defence.
I think we have defended really well over the first three games and if we can carry on that it will be interesting to see how Cas' gameplan holds up if they arent on the front foot and putting points on the board. Parcell has looked good around the ruck, and wire had some joy there last week too.
Really can't pick this one, I can see Leeds defending really well and Cas making a few poor decisions and pushing it in the wrong places, giving leeds easy points and perhaps and unexpectedly comfortable win. I can also see Cas clicking early and Leeds defence falling to pieces and embarrassing us. You would expect the better defensive side to win a tight game and the better attacking side to win a more open game. I think its pretty obvious we can't go punch for punch with Cas, we arent going to win a shoot-out. You would also think Cas' arent going to be able to sneak an 6-4 win.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:05 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Really can't pick this one, I can see Leeds defending really well and Cas making a few poor decisions and pushing it in the wrong places, giving leeds easy points and perhaps and unexpectedly comfortable win. I can also see Cas clicking early and Leeds defence falling to pieces and embarrassing us. You would expect the better defensive side to win a tight game and the better attacking side to win a more open game. I think its pretty obvious we can't go punch for punch with Cas, we arent going to win a shoot-out. You would also think Cas' arent going to be able to sneak an 6-4 win.
I actually mostly agree with this, it could be one of the following 3 results....
Cas 34 - 16 Leeds
Cas 12 - 14 Leeds
Cas 8 - 8 Leeds
A lot depends on the weather, if its dry for the next 3 days, I can see a fairly open game. If its wet, it will be slugfest. Not over confident, just looking forward to a good game.
I hope everyone has a safe short journey across on Thursday.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:14 am
tigersteve wrote:
A lot depends on the weather, if its dry for the next 3 days, I can see a fairly open game. If its wet, it will be slugfest. Not over confident, just looking forward to a good game.
I hope everyone has a safe short journey across on Thursday.
Cheers. Travelling more in hope than expectation but our game at yours is invariably one of the most enjoyable occasions the season offers.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:19 am
A win a loss or a draw? No poop sherlock!! Hahaha.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:11 pm
Bang wrote:
A win a loss or a draw? No poop sherlock!! Hahaha.
Well, if you can score more points than the opposition you've got a very good chance of winning the game.
And, there is usually a better than average chance that the game will end in a result.
