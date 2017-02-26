Thought cas played well against Wire, but only in patches. They had that spell where they put a lot of points on the board, but gave away a fair few soft tries and kept letting wire back in to a game they didnt really have any right to be in, and as good as Cas were going forward (and at times they were very good), i think that Wire will be very disappointed with some of their defence.



I think we have defended really well over the first three games and if we can carry on that it will be interesting to see how Cas' gameplan holds up if they arent on the front foot and putting points on the board. Parcell has looked good around the ruck, and wire had some joy there last week too.



Really can't pick this one, I can see Leeds defending really well and Cas making a few poor decisions and pushing it in the wrong places, giving leeds easy points and perhaps and unexpectedly comfortable win. I can also see Cas clicking early and Leeds defence falling to pieces and embarrassing us. You would expect the better defensive side to win a tight game and the better attacking side to win a more open game. I think its pretty obvious we can't go punch for punch with Cas, we arent going to win a shoot-out. You would also think Cas' arent going to be able to sneak an 6-4 win.