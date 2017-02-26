Be interesting to see how Cas cope going into this game as handy favorites. I can't recall that happening during the SL era and certainly not in the last decade. There is a marked difference going into a derby when you are a plucky underdog with nothing really to lose (which Cas have always done well against us) as opposed to being the side that is expected to win.



For once we go into this with not too much expected of us, hopefully they can rise to the occasion.